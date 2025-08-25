World Bank Chief Economist Links High Inequality to Stunted Development

Economic inequality significantly hampers development progress, but finding effective solutions without creating worse problems remains the central challenge, according to World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill.

Speaking at a recent international development forum, Gill emphasized the multifaceted impact of inequality on economic progress. “How can it not matter? If you look at the aspects of inequality such as opportunity, income, wealth, and power, it matters a lot,” he stated. “It can really hurt development if it is too high or unmanageable.”

High inequality levels restrict social mobility and slow progress toward broad-based economic growth and poverty reduction. Conversely, addressing inequality can strengthen human capital development, accelerate poverty eradication efforts, and unlock more inclusive economic growth patterns.

The World Bank tracks global inequality through its Poverty and Inequality Platform, which provides Gini index estimates covering 172 countries representing nearly 98 percent of the world’s population. The Gini index measures income or consumption distribution across populations, with higher values indicating greater inequality.

Recent data reveals that more than one in four people worldwide live in countries with high inequality, defined as Gini index scores above 40. Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America show particularly elevated inequality levels according to World Bank measurements.

In 2024, the institution introduced inequality monitoring as a key indicator in its Corporate Scorecard, reflecting the growing recognition of inequality’s development implications. This formal tracking mechanism demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to addressing inequality as a core development challenge.

Measuring inequality accurately presents significant methodological challenges. Household surveys, which form the foundation of most estimates, often fail to capture individuals at income extremes due to underreporting or non-participation. Wealthy households may understate their income, while the poorest may be harder to reach through traditional survey methods.

Data collection frequency varies dramatically across countries. Some nations provide annual inequality updates while others offer much less frequent assessments, making trend analysis and international comparisons difficult.

Methodological differences compound these challenges. Some countries base measurements on income data while others use consumption expenditure patterns. Adjustments for urban-rural price differences and changes in survey design over time further complicate cross-country and temporal comparisons.

Recent initiatives have attempted to combine household surveys with tax records and administrative data to improve accuracy. However, comprehensive income tax information remains limited outside high-income countries, restricting the global application of these enhanced methodologies.

The World Bank is investing in stronger national statistical systems to address these data gaps. Support includes helping countries utilize tax and administrative records more effectively and developing innovative measurement techniques for better capturing income and wealth distribution patterns.

Under the International Development Association’s 21st replenishment, the Bank committed to helping 30 low-income countries strengthen their household survey capabilities. These investments aim to provide governments with better evidence for designing targeted inequality-reduction policies.

Gill acknowledged the complexity of crafting effective inequality interventions. “The real question is, what do you do about it? And is the cure often worse than the disease?” he noted, highlighting concerns that some inequality-reduction policies might create unintended economic consequences.

The World Bank’s mission to end poverty and boost shared prosperity depends on ensuring economic growth benefits people across all income levels, particularly those at the bottom of the distribution. Understanding inequality drivers, improving measurement capabilities, and building stronger partnerships remain essential for achieving inclusive development goals.