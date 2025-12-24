Working Institutions Key to Private Sector Growth, CDD Fellow Argues

Dr. Hene Aku Kwapong, a Fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has argued that a thriving private sector cannot be created through government announcements, policy launches or ribbon cutting ceremonies, insisting that it emerges only when institutions actually work.

In an article titled “Re-imagining Ghana from the Bottom-Up” cited by The High Street Journal, Dr. Kwapong challenges conventional approaches to economic development, making the case that the private sector, widely regarded as the engine of economic growth, grows quietly and steadily only when institutional systems function predictably.

According to the former Senior Vice President of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, institutions are not buildings, offices or impressive titles. Rather, they are the everyday systems that make life predictable for citizens and businesses.

He cites examples including courts that settle disputes on time, regulators that enforce rules fairly, and public agencies that understand their mandates and do not overstep their powers as hallmarks of functional institutions.

“Once social organization is stable, institutions can actually work. Institutions are not buildings or titles. They are predictable processes that interact with centers of authority that are independent and supportive of a dynamic private sector. Courts that resolve disputes in time. Regulators that enforce standards consistently. Agencies that know their mandate and stay within it,” he explained.

When these systems function well, Dr. Kwapong argues, businesses can plan, invest and grow with confidence. When they do not, uncertainty takes over and stifles economic activity.

The CDD Fellow contends that Ghana’s challenge is not the absence of institutions but the way they operate. Too often, he observes, the country copies the outward appearance of institutional frameworks, including laws, boards and procedures, without fixing the incentives underneath that determine actual behavior.

The rules exist on paper, he notes, but in real life, personal discretion and connections matter more than compliance. He describes this phenomenon as “institutional theatre,” where everything looks formal yet nothing works as it should.

“In Ghana, we often copy the outward form of institutions without fixing the underlying incentives. The result is institutional theater. Rules exist on paper, discretion dominates in practice. Under those conditions, institutions cannot support a dynamic private sector. They either suffocate it or push it into informality,” he stated.

In a country where court cases drag on for years and regulations change without warning, Dr. Kwapong argues that compliance feels pointless because outcomes depend more on who you know than what you do right.

Under such conditions, businesses either struggle to survive or move into the informal space, away from the reach of the state. The result is a private sector that is suffocated instead of supported, he maintains.

For this reason, he insists that a dynamic private sector cannot be forced into existence by speeches or policy documents. It emerges naturally when institutions reduce uncertainty and reward those who follow the rules, not those closest to power.

“A functioning private sector is not something you announce into existence. It emerges when institutions reduce uncertainty and reward compliance rather than proximity to power,” he emphasized.

Dr. Kwapong therefore calls for an environment where fairness is predictable, contracts are respected and regulators are consistent. According to him, fixing institutions and how decisions are made and enforced determines whether the private sector truly grows or remains trapped in survival mode.

His analysis builds on extensive work he has conducted on Ghana’s institutional challenges. As founder and Managing Partner of The Songhai Group, a corporate development company, and founder of the Practice School, a management program focused on developing senior management for African companies, Dr. Kwapong brings both academic rigor and practical experience to his policy recommendations.

He holds degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, where he studied Chemical and Nuclear Engineering, an MBA in Financial Engineering from Sloan School of Management, and a PhD in Non-linear Systems Dynamics from Columbia University.

Currently serving on the boards of NORDICOM (Denmark) and Ecobank (Ghana), Dr. Kwapong previously held senior positions at Exxon Mobil, Deutsche Bank, Microsoft Corporation, GE Capital and the New York City Economic Development Corporation. His international experience informs his comparative analysis of institutional performance across different economies.

In recent months, Dr. Kwapong has published several influential articles calling for structural reforms in Ghana’s governance systems. In one piece, he advocated for a Universal Leasehold system to address Ghana’s broken land administration, arguing that land disputes arise from discretionary authority rather than institutional processes.

In another article examining Ghana’s industrialization challenges, he argued that the country must learn to trust its own entrepreneurs, drawing parallels with South Korea’s deliberate nurturing of domestic businesses like Samsung and Hyundai that eventually became global giants.

He has also called for abolishing the Public Procurement Authority’s current board model and replacing it with a professional, technocratic procurement evaluation unit housed within the National Development Planning Commission. In that analysis, he argued that Ghana’s procurement system has become subject to political capture rather than serving as an independent regulator.

Additionally, Dr. Kwapong has proposed mandatory asset declaration certified by the National Intelligence Bureau for all public officeholders before they assume office, describing it as essential for building integrity into the system rather than relying on post facto prosecution after damage has occurred.

These reform proposals share a common thread with his analysis of private sector development: the conviction that Ghana’s challenges stem not from lack of policies or declarations but from dysfunctional institutional processes that undermine predictability, fairness and accountability.

His emphasis on “institutional theatre” resonates with widespread public frustration that laws and regulations exist primarily on paper while actual governance operates according to different, informal rules. This gap between formal institutions and real behavior creates the uncertainty that Dr. Kwapong identifies as fatal to private sector growth.

The concept that institutions are “predictable processes” rather than physical structures represents a shift from how many Ghanaians think about governance. It suggests that reform efforts should focus less on creating new agencies or passing new laws and more on ensuring that existing rules are enforced consistently and impartially.

Dr. Kwapong’s insistence that a thriving private sector “emerges” rather than being “announced” challenges the tendency of governments to treat economic development as primarily a matter of policy pronouncements and public initiatives. His analysis suggests that the most important government contributions to private sector growth are often invisible: consistent enforcement of contracts, predictable regulatory frameworks and impartial dispute resolution.

The distinction between “compliance” and “proximity to power” as bases for success captures a fundamental tension in Ghana’s economic system. When business success depends more on political connections than on following rules, it creates perverse incentives that discourage productive entrepreneurship while rewarding rent seeking behavior.

Dr. Kwapong’s call to fix “how decisions are made and enforced” points to governance challenges that extend beyond any single institution or policy area. It suggests that sustainable private sector development requires comprehensive institutional reform rather than piecemeal interventions.

His analysis arrives at a moment when Ghana is implementing reforms under an International Monetary Fund programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability. While fiscal and monetary policies receive most attention in such programmes, Dr. Kwapong’s arguments suggest that equally important are the institutional foundations that determine whether stability translates into sustained private sector led growth.

The question of whether Ghana can transition from “institutional theatre” to genuinely functional institutions remains open. Dr. Kwapong’s work provides a diagnosis of the problem and principles for reform, but implementation would require sustained political will and potentially painful changes to how power and resources are distributed.

For businesses operating in Ghana, the implications are clear: long term success depends less on securing favorable treatment from officials than on advocating for institutional reforms that make the operating environment more predictable for all enterprises. The challenge is building coalitions powerful enough to demand and sustain such reforms against entrenched interests that benefit from discretionary systems.