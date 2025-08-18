Workers Challenge McDan Subsidiary Over “Unlawful” Terminations

The dismissal of dozens of contract workers by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group, has triggered not only protests in Ada but also broader concerns about adherence to Ghana’s labour laws.

On Monday, August 18, scores of aggrieved workers staged a demonstration at the company’s salt production site, claiming their contracts were abruptly terminated last Friday without due notice or explanation.

Their frustration goes beyond job losses. At the heart of the dispute is a question of legality. Ghana’s Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), stipulates that contracts must be terminated with proper notice or compensation in lieu. Workers allege this procedure was ignored, raising doubts about whether the company acted within the law.

“They terminated our contracts without any notice, which is not the right procedure,” one worker told Adom News. “We are demanding answers from management. They must respect the law.”

The mass dismissal, if proven to have sidestepped statutory requirements, could set the stage for a legal showdown. Labour unions and civil society observers argue that such incidents undermine worker protections and highlight the vulnerability of contract employees in Ghana’s booming extractive sector.

Electrochem Ghana, which holds a 41,000-acre concession at the Ada Songor lagoon and has invested over $88 million in operations, is a critical player in the country’s salt industry. Any breach of labour standards could have implications for its reputation, both locally and internationally.

So far, the company has remained silent, declining to release a statement explaining the terminations. Security personnel have been deployed at the site to maintain calm.

But as the dust settles, the bigger question remains: Will this case push Ghana to enforce stricter compliance with its labour laws, or will it become another example of corporate power outweighing workers’ rights?