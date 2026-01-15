Work Begins For A 12-Unit Classroom Block At Ashaiman Presby School

Sod has been cut for the construction of a two-storey, twelve-unit classroom block at the Presby School in the Ashaiman Municipality, marking a significant step toward addressing the area’s long-standing educational infrastructure deficit.

The project, being undertaken through a collaboration between the Office of the Member of Parliament and the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, is expected to ease congestion and improve teaching and learning conditions in the municipality.

The new facility will comprise twelve classrooms, a staff common room, a computer laboratory, washrooms, and other auxiliary facilities to support effective academic activities.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Hon. Ernest Norgbey, expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for responding positively to his appeal to tackle school infrastructure challenges in the constituency.

He disclosed that funding for the project has been secured and assured that the construction would be completed within six months.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman, Hon. Freeman Tsekpo, revealed that 80 percent of the Assembly’s Common Fund allocation has been released, part of which is financing the classroom project. He noted that the funds will be used to undertake other critical development initiatives, including the construction of a market, additional school infrastructure, water and borehole projects, as well as health and sanitation interventions.

The Ashaiman Municipal Works Engineer, Mr. Isaac Ofori, provided technical details of the project and assured residents that strict supervision would ensure completion within the stipulated time frame.

On his part, the project contractor, Mr. Ernest Bae, pledged to deliver quality work and confirmed that the project would be completed within six to seven months.