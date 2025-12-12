Woodin x Cacao: Sustainable Fashion Re-Imagined

Woodin has partnered with sustainable fashion brand Cacao to launch a limited-edition ready-to-wear collection that redefines African fashion. This collaboration blends Woodin’s iconic prints with Cacao’s trendy, eco-conscious designs, creating a refreshing fusion of style and versatility for the modern fashion enthusiast.

Cacao is a brand committed to sustainability, harnessing eco-friendly materials, repurposing sewing industry off-cuts, and upcycling waste sourced from Ghanaian communities. The Woodin x Cacao collection is more than just a partnership—it is a movement. Kwaku Bediako Oduru, the visionary leader behind Cacao, is passionate about redefining African fashion for the modern era and continues to prove that style and sustainability can coexist beautifully.

Despite being only a year old, Cacao is already making global impact. It is the first African brand to be licensed by the NBA for the Basketball Africa League and has been featured in the BBC World Service’s flagship podcast. The Woodin x Cacao collection empowers trendsetters with a range of bold and modern designs created for young men and women who love to make a statement.

Through this collaboration, Woodin and Cacao aim to bring a fresh perspective to African print fashion, attract a youthful audience, and expand Woodin’s customer base. The collection features stylish outfits designed for leisure and smart casual looks, crafted with Woodin’s signature fabrics, including the captivating Bogolan print.

Georgina Mensah, Head of Marketing for TexStyles Ghana Ltd., owners of the Woodin brand, highlights that the partnership is designed to champion sustainable fashion by merging Woodin’s strengths with Cacao’s innovative design expertise.

Be part of the fusion and experience the perfect blend of innovation and creativity!

Think fresh, think bold, think Woodin x Cacao.

Shop the Woodin x Cacao collection from 12/12/2025 in Woodin shops at AnC Mall, Accra Mall, and Osu Oxford Street.