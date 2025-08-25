Woodin launches ‘‘new ready-to-wear collection’’ in 25 trendy styles

Join us in a bold celebration of African heritage reimagined through the lens of modern artistry.

Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of Cubism, Woodin’s new ready-to-wear collection showcases a stunning fusion of geometric expression and cultural storytelling, capturing the essence of the multifaceted individual.

Affordable versatility for individual expression

Crafted to transition effortlessly from work to play, the collection features 15 versatile styles for men and 10 distinct designs for women.

Each piece is thoughtfully created to reflect strength, elegance, and individuality empowering wearers to express themselves across diverse settings.

Step into the artistry. Wear the heritage.

With Woodin’s new ready-to-wear collection, fashion becomes art as every outfit blends classic elegance with modern innovation. Visit any of our retail shops and partner shops across Africa to experience the collection.

About Woodin

Woodin, transforming African

Capturing the optimism of the modern African lifestyle, Woodin designs trendy African prints for men and women who are young at heart.

Woodin is the first Pan- African print brand made in Africa and for Africa. We have worked since 1985 to connect global trends to modern African life, transforming ethnic symbols into modern African designs.