Woodfields Company Accuses Police Officer Richard Tetteh Of Landguardism And Abuse Of Office

—Seeks Commander’s Intervention

Over Unlawful Arrests And Assaults Of

Its Workers

Woodfields Development Company, a prominent real estate firm in Accra, has petitioned the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, accusing a police officer, Corporal Richard Tetteh, of gross misconduct, landguardism, unlawful detention of its workers and abuse of police authority.

The letter was copied to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Director of the PPSB, and the Attorney General for further action.

In a strongly worded petition filed by the company’s solicitors, the firm alleged that Mr embattled Richard Tetteh, together with a group of men, unlawfully entered its property at Chrematinville, a section of its vast land holdings at Nmai Djor-Borteyman, early on Sunday, October 25, 2025, to supervise the construction of a fence wall on the company’s legally acquired land without authorization.

According to the petition, the police officer allegedly assaulted one of the company’s security guards, used state-issued handcuffs as a weapon, and later ordered the arrest and detention of two of the company’s employees— Benjamin Takyi and Alex Gyebi— without lawful cause.

“Our clients own over 200 acres of land acquired from the Nungua Stool and validated by a Deed of Assignment valued at $20.5 million, with an approved residential layout from the Adenta Municipal Assembly,” the letter stated.

“The said Corporal Richard Tetteh, acting as a landguard, unlawfully entered the property, assaulted our security men, and caused their detention at the Regional Police cells.”

The company further alleged that the police officer’s conduct violated several provisions of the 1992 Constitution and the Criminal Offences Act, including sections on unlawful entry, assault, and arbitrary arrest.

It also cited breaches of the Police Service Regulations, C.I. 76, which prohibit the misuse of authority for private purposes and conduct that brings the service into disrepute.

The company also claims that Inspector Richard Tetteh provides security for the landguards to construct the fence wall on the land at at Nmai Djor-Borteyman belonging to Woodfields Cevelopment Company.

Corporal Richard Tetteh was reporded to have been aiding Mr Jonathan Yohonu popularly known as Big Joe to grab the land legally acquired by the company.

Mr Jonathan Yehuno who hails from Nungua and elder brother of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohonu claimed to have connection in the higher police hierarchy.

Woodfields Development is therefore requesting the Greater Accra Regional Commander to order the immediate release of its detained workers, institute a full-scale investigation into the matter, and refer the case to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).

The petition also called for disciplinary action against Richard Tetteh, including his dismissal or transfer from the Greater Accra Regional Command, stating that his actions have “undermined public confidence in the Ghana Police Service.”

“Our client believes that the involvement of some police officers and soldiers in aiding civilians to encroach on their lands has escalated landguard activities in the area,” the lawyers added.