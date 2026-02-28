Wontumi Takes NPP Chairmanship Campaign to Western Region Delegates

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has taken his campaign for the party’s national chairmanship to the Western Region, urging delegates to prioritise strategic ability and grassroots competence over polished oratory skills when they cast their votes.

Addressing party executives in the region on Saturday, February 28, Wontumi made a direct case for his candidacy by framing his limitations in the English language as irrelevant to the task ahead. “Judge me based on my competence and not my ability to speak English,” he told the gathering, appealing to delegates to focus on his decade-long track record of building and financing party structures at the grassroots level.

The Western Region stop is a strategically significant one for the Ashanti chairman. Wontumi has consistently maintained that his extensive grassroots work and personal financial investment in party activities over the past decade position him as the ideal candidate to lead the NPP to victory in 2028, having financed nomination forms for thousands of party aspirants in 2014 and 2018, and contributed approximately $100,000 to stabilise the party’s 2015 National Congress in Tamale.

He formally declared his intention to contest the national chairmanship on February 4, 2026, describing his bid as driven not by personal ambition but by a need to steer the party through a critical juncture, and pledging to restore confidence, empower the grassroots, and position the NPP for a return to power.

His campaign, however, runs alongside an active legal battle. Wontumi faces six criminal charges related to mining operations at his Samreboi concession in the Western Region, with his trial having commenced on January 12, 2026, at the High Court in Accra. He was arrested in October 2025 and granted bail totalling 25 million Ghana cedis, with the court restricting him from leaving the country.

Political analysts have noted that his legal challenges could significantly affect his chances, as the NPP typically favours candidates with unblemished records for top leadership positions, and that a successful candidacy would be historic, as the party has never had a national chairman from the Ashanti Region despite its status as the NPP’s electoral stronghold.

The NPP has not yet officially opened nominations for national executive positions. Other declared contenders for the chairmanship include former General Secretary John Boadu, former Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe, and former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko.