Wontumi Farms Fraud Case Exposes Corporate Governance Weaknesses in Ghana

What is emerging from the Wontumi Farms case is a broader conversation about how corporate governance works in practice in Ghana, as a program meant to create jobs for young people has instead become one of the country’s most instructive corporate fraud cases this year.

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine announced on Monday, December 22, 2025, that the state will prosecute Wontumi Farms Limited and its directors for allegedly defrauding Ghana Export Import Bank (Exim Bank) of more than GH¢24 million. The findings, confirmed during the Government Accountability Series in Accra, go beyond a single company, exposing weaknesses in compliance, risk management and oversight within Ghana’s small and medium enterprise (SME) sector and state backed development initiatives.

The case centers on a loan obtained under the Mining Alternative Livelihoods Initiative, a program designed under the Akufo Addo Bawumia administration to provide alternative employment to youth in areas affected by illegal mining. Wontumi Farms, led by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, was awarded the loan on the promise of cultivating maize on 100,000 acres of land at Asare Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region and employing local youth.

However, investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) revealed a starkly different reality. The equipment funded by the loan never existed, no farming activities took place, and the youth who were supposed to benefit from employment opportunities never worked on the land. In a striking example of deception, the company submitted a forged receipt to the bank, falsely showing compliance with loan conditions.

“The company and its director and CEO forged a receipt in order to receive funds from the bank that they were in compliance with the loan conditions,” Dr Ayine stated. “These are not mere breaches of contract. They constitute criminal acts, allegedly committed by a regional chairman of the then ruling party.”

Perhaps most remarkably, Wontumi Farms applied for the loan before the company was even officially registered. Dr Ayine disclosed that the loan application, including a purported board resolution, was submitted in December 2017, but the company was only incorporated on December 14, 2017, five days after Chairman Wontumi had written to Exim Bank claiming that the company’s board had met and approved the application.

“In other words, it was not in existence. In short, the company did not exist at the time of the loan application by its sole shareholder and director,” the Attorney General said. The company was issued a certificate to commence business on the same day it was incorporated, after the loan process had already been initiated.

As part of the loan conditions, Wontumi Farms was required to purchase tractors, harvesters and other farm machinery. The company submitted a proforma invoice to Exim Bank on December 15, 2017, for the purchase of agricultural equipment. Following requests by the bank for proof of purchase after disbursement processes began, Chairman Wontumi submitted what he described as a receipt from Kas Sama Enterprise on March 18, 2018, indicating payment of GH¢4 million for equipment.

Yet investigations established that Bernard Antwi Boasiako did not purchase any equipment and could not register any in the joint names of Exim Bank and Wontumi Farms Limited, as required under the loan conditions. “When our investigators went to the ground, they realised there were some obsolete machines on the side. Tractors dating back to the 1970s, which were not functioning, were the ones placed on the farm,” Dr Ayine said.

The Attorney General revealed that the document presented as a receipt was actually a proforma invoice that had been altered. EOCO established that the word “invoice” was changed to read “receipt” and presented to the bank as proof of payment. The owner of Kas Sama Enterprise later confirmed to investigators that no payment had been made and that only a proforma invoice had been issued to Wontumi Farms Limited.

Further red flags were identified in the document, which included bulldozers and excavators rather than farming equipment originally listed in the loan application. The document also contained phrases such as “50 days to supply and one year guarantee and service,” which are consistent with a proforma invoice, not a payment receipt.

The deception extended to labor payments as well. Wontumi Farms was required to submit a database of farmhands to enable electronic salary payments under the initiative. To facilitate this, Ghana Exim Bank contracted Eban Capital Limited in February 2018 to create a biometric payment platform for workers slated to be employed on the farm.

However, Wontumi Farms failed to provide the database because, according to Dr Ayine, “there were no farmers working on the land.” Despite this, Chairman Wontumi allegedly insisted that GH¢400,000 intended for salaries be paid directly to the company in cash. He claimed the youth involved in illegal mining were not used to electronic payment systems and preferred cash payments.

“Chairman Wontumi, CEO of Wontumi Farms, insisted and put pressure on Eban Capital and Exim Bank to transfer GH¢400,000 meant for workers of Wontumi Farms Limited,” Dr Ayine said. Investigations ultimately revealed that no farming activities took place and no workers were engaged, confirming that the loan facility had been obtained under false pretenses.

The Attorney General announced that Wontumi Farms and its directors will face prosecution for defrauding by false pretenses, forgery and causing financial loss to the state. The alleged loss currently stands at GH¢24,255,735, representing the principal sum involved in the transaction and accrued interest. Dr Ayine noted that the figure could increase due to compounding interest before charges are formally filed.

“In the circumstances, and in the face of the evidence we have gathered in this investigation, thoroughly conducted by EOCO, we have made the decision to prosecute Wontumi Farms and its directors,” he stated. The prosecution is set to commence after the Christmas break, once the final outstanding amount is confirmed by Exim Bank and all documentation is finalized.

This case marks the latest legal challenge facing Chairman Wontumi, who is already standing trial at the Accra High Court over separate charges linked to alleged illegal mining activities involving his company, Akonta Mining Limited. The Attorney General emphasized that no individual is above the law, regardless of political affiliation, and that investigations into related matters are ongoing.

Beyond the legal consequences, this case raises a broader and pressing question about corporate governance standards in Ghanaian SMEs and politically connected enterprises. The case has brought renewed attention to weaknesses in oversight, internal controls and transparency that continue to challenge corporate and financial governance in Ghana.

How did a company that did not legally exist secure a multimillion cedi loan from a state backed financial institution? Why were disbursements made before verification of equipment purchases? What due diligence processes failed at multiple stages? These questions highlight systemic gaps that go beyond individual misconduct.

The Wontumi Farms saga is a cautionary story for both business and government. It highlights the need for stronger compliance frameworks, thorough due diligence by banks, and a culture of transparency within SMEs seeking state backed funding. For any company pursuing government sponsored loans, it is a clear warning that misrepresentation may bring short term advantage, but the long term consequences, whether legal, financial or reputational, can be devastating.

Dr Ayine stressed that the case underscores the government’s commitment to accountability and the protection of public funds. “This is not a mere contractual breach. These are acts of criminality,” he said, assuring the public that the prosecution will proceed once all documentation is completed and filed in court.

The Mining Alternative Livelihoods Initiative was designed to provide legitimate economic opportunities to young people in mining affected communities, offering an alternative to illegal mining activities. The alleged abuse of this program not only defrauded the state but also denied genuine employment opportunities to vulnerable youth who were meant to benefit from the scheme.

As Ghana continues to grapple with the challenge of illegal mining and its environmental and social consequences, the Wontumi Farms case serves as a reminder that programs meant to provide solutions must be accompanied by robust safeguards to prevent abuse. The prosecution of this case will be closely watched as a test of Ghana’s commitment to enforcing accountability and strengthening governance in the use of public resources.