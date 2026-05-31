Wontumi Defence Nears Close In Samreboi Mining Trial

An Accra High Court has moved Chairman Wontumi’s Samreboi illegal mining trial toward its final stage, after the defence produced a key witness against a court imposed deadline on Thursday.

The defence called Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, a former Western Regional Minister, as its third witness for Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional chairman widely known as Chairman Wontumi. Counsel Andy Appiah-Kubi led him through his evidence.

The court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, admitted the witness statement and an attached pen drive said to show an inspection at the Samreboi concession. It rejected a separate statement filed late by another proposed witness.

Prosecutors raised concerns about the material. A senior state attorney told the court she had “just sighted” the defence statement, and questioned why the video carried no date or location. The judge adjourned the matter to Monday, June 1, for the former minister to be cross examined.

Thursday’s sitting followed the court’s warning that the defence had until May 28 to call any remaining witnesses or have its case closed. Boasiako’s team has tried repeatedly to stop the trial. The court dismissed a no case submission in March and ordered him to open his defence, and the Court of Appeal threw out a bid to halt proceedings in April.

The state alleges that Boasiako, his firm Akonta Mining Company Limited and a director now at large undertook and transferred mining rights at the Samreboi concession without approval from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. The defence maintains he has no case to answer, and the charges remain allegations the prosecution must prove.

With the defence now putting its last witnesses before the court, the case is expected to head toward final arguments and judgment. Attention will turn to how the new testimony holds up under cross examination.