WONTECH Unveils Healthcare Solutions at CES 2026

South Korean medical device manufacturer WONTECH Co., Ltd. will showcase its latest healthcare innovations at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, marking the company’s strategic expansion beyond traditional medical equipment into broader healthcare solutions.

The firm has secured booth space at the Venetian Expo’s Lifestyle Hall, where it will debut two flagship products from January 6 through 9. WONTECH’s co-CEOs Jong Won Kim and Jung Hyun Kim confirmed the company intends to address persistent clinical challenges including infection control, operational efficiency, and chronic pain management through these new offerings.

PETRA and LIME represent WONTECH’s response to heightened hygiene standards that emerged following the COVID 19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic. The non-contact biometric monitoring system uses cameras and video analysis to measure vital signs without physical contact. This approach eliminates cross-contamination risks while reducing the burden of device sterilization and consumable management in healthcare facilities.

The second product, ELLISE, combines laser therapy with electrical stimulation for pain treatment without pharmaceuticals or surgery. The system delivers dual-wavelength laser energy alongside electrical stimulation through ultra-thin optical fiber needles inserted beneath the skin. WONTECH developed this technology as a complementary alternative to medication-based and surgical interventions, targeting deep tissue layers associated with pain sources.

Both solutions incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), optical technology, and clinical validation data. Company representatives stated that these products were designed using insights from real-world clinical environments to enhance therapeutic effectiveness and workflow efficiency.

WONTECH will also display its monopolar radiofrequency (RF) platform Oligio X and products from subsidiary OneMedico. The expanded portfolio spans medical devices, home care, and cosmetics, reflecting what company officials described as a strategic evolution toward comprehensive healthcare solutions.

The company currently generates more than 60 percent of its total revenue from overseas markets. WONTECH holds regulatory approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), European Union CE marking, and Thailand’s FDA. Products reach over 80 countries through distribution networks, with subsidiaries operating in the United States, Japan, and Thailand.

Founded in June 1999, WONTECH specializes in laser and energy-based medical technologies. The firm independently develops laser light sources and power supply systems, manufacturing products through fully in-house processes. Its flagship offerings include the Oligio monopolar RF system, PicoCare high-power picosecond neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd:YAG) laser, and Tightan focused ultrasound system known as high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU).

A company representative stated that participation at CES 2026 represents a significant milestone in WONTECH’s transition from medical device manufacturer to healthcare solutions provider. The Consumer Technology Association’s annual gathering attracted more than 140,000 attendees in 2025, with the 2026 conference expected to draw similar numbers to Las Vegas for four days of technology demonstrations and industry networking.

Digital health is moving beyond prototypes into ecosystems that anticipate needs, according to industry analysts tracking healthcare technology trends. Privacy and interoperability are front and center, and AgeTech is gaining momentum with solutions for independence and personalized care.

The exhibition comes as global demand continues growing for anti-aging, lifting, and tightening solutions across Asian, European, Middle Eastern, and South American markets. WONTECH officials indicated they plan to use the event to engage directly with stakeholders, gather market insights, and strengthen technological competitiveness in the global healthcare sector.