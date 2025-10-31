Women’s Premier League Returns With Champions Police Ladies

The 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League kicked off on Friday with defending champions Police Ladies beginning their title defense against Halifax Queens at the Madina AstroTurf, marking the start of what promises to be Ghana’s most competitive women’s football season yet.

Police Ladies faced Halifax Queens at 1:30 p.m. in one of five opening day fixtures spread across both zones, with Epiphany Warriors taking on Army Ladies at 3:30 p.m. at the same venue in a Southern Zone double header. The champions, led by coach DSP Samuel Aboagye, are looking to replicate last season’s dominant campaign that saw them claim the title.

Halifax Queens narrowly escaped relegation last season and will be hoping to cause an early upset and demonstrate their improvement under new preparations. The match represents contrasting fortunes, with Police Ladies aiming to establish early dominance while their opponents seek redemption after a difficult previous campaign.

The opening weekend features intriguing storylines across both zones. In the Northern Zone, FC Savannah clashed with perennial contenders Ampem Darkoa Ladies at 10:00 a.m. at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, followed by Northern Ladies hosting Prisons Ladies at 3:00 p.m. at the same venue. Former champions Ampem Darkoa will be particularly motivated to reclaim the title they lost to Police Ladies.

The Southern Zone action also included Jonina Ladies taking on Soccer Intellectuals at the Antie Aku AstroTurf. Jonina Ladies, with 35 points from 18 matches last season, aim to start strongly and establish themselves as top contenders, while Soccer Intellectuals finished with just 14 points and are seeking significant improvement.

Saturday brings more compelling fixtures, including what many consider the weekend’s headline match. Newly promoted Oak Ladies, led by experienced coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, will make their Premier League debut against four-time champions Hasaacas Ladies at the Kpobiman Complex. It’s a baptism of fire for the debutants, who’ll rely on home support and youthful energy against Hasaacas Ladies’ pedigree and ambition.

Hasaacas Ladies, now managed by Raymond Fenny, are determined to assert early dominance and begin another title push after missing out on the championship last season. The multiple-time champions have strengthened their squad and will be looking to send an immediate message to their title rivals.

The weekend schedule continues with matches across both zones through Sunday. Samartex Ladies, another promoted side making their debut in the top flight, face LadyStrikers at the Nsenkyire Arena on Sunday. In the Northern Zone, AshTown Ladies host Kumasi Sports Academy at Otumfour Park in Dischemso, Dreamz Ladies face Tamale Super Ladies at the Bantama AstroTurf, and Fosu Royal Ladies take on Northern City at Techiman Urban Park.

The 2025/26 season arrives with heightened expectations following months of meticulous preparation. Teams have been fine-tuning tactics, unveiling fresh signings, and building cohesion in anticipation of what the Ghana Football Association describes as a season filled with passion, skill, and unforgettable football moments.

Four new teams will make their mark this season: Oak Ladies, FC Samartex Ladies, PearlPia Ladies, and AshTown Ladies earned promotion after winning their respective zonal playoffs. While Oak Ladies and Samartex are making their elite level debuts, PearlPia Ladies and AshTown Ladies return after suffering relegation from the top flight last season.

The league’s structure remains unchanged, with teams competing across Northern and Southern zones before the top performers advance to championship playoffs. Police Ladies dominated last season’s campaign, but several clubs have bolstered their squads specifically to challenge the champions’ supremacy.

Beyond Police Ladies and Ampem Darkoa, Hasaacas Ladies represent perhaps the most credible title threat. The Sekondi-based club’s rich history includes multiple league championships and continental appearances, and they’ve made no secret of their ambition to reclaim top spot after watching Police Ladies celebrate last season.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League has grown considerably in quality and competitiveness over recent seasons, producing players who’ve gone on to represent Ghana at various international levels. Several Black Queens stars who competed at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana claimed bronze, honed their skills in this domestic competition.

Friday’s opening fixtures also showcase the league’s improved infrastructure. The use of quality AstroTurf pitches at venues like Madina demonstrates investment in creating better playing conditions for women’s football, addressing longstanding concerns about facility standards that have historically hampered the game’s development.

However, challenges remain. While sponsorship from Malta Guinness provides financial backing, many clubs still struggle with resources for player welfare, training facilities, and youth development programs. The GFA has introduced new medical regulations and club licensing requirements for the 2025/26 season, signaling commitment to professionalization.

Match officials have undergone rigorous training ahead of the new campaign, and the Referees Department released its calendar to ensure consistent standards across all fixtures. The league’s credibility increasingly depends on competent officiating that allows players’ skills to determine outcomes rather than controversial decisions.

For Police Ladies, the season opener against Halifax Queens represents more than three points. It’s a statement of intent, an opportunity to demonstrate they’re not simply defending a title but establishing a dynasty. Coach Aboagye knows that early momentum can prove crucial in title races, and avoiding complacency against supposedly weaker opposition will test his squad’s mentality.

As fans across Ghana tune in to opening weekend action, the anticipation reflects growing appreciation for women’s football. Attendance figures have steadily improved, social media engagement has increased, and more young girls are taking up the sport inspired by the exploits of domestic league stars.

The 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League promises fierce competition, emerging talents, and the kind of drama that makes football compelling regardless of gender. Whether Police Ladies can successfully defend their crown or one of the challengers emerges victorious will unfold over the coming months, but Friday’s opening whistle signals that Ghana’s premier women’s football competition is back and ready to captivate audiences once again.