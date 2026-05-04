Women’s Funding Gap Is a Readiness Problem, Not a Supply Problem — Stanbic

A senior banker has challenged the widely held view that a shortage of available credit is the primary obstacle facing women entrepreneurs in Ghana, arguing instead that many women-owned businesses are simply not yet ready to qualify for financial support.

Marian Amartey, Head of Women Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, made the assertion on the sidelines of the third edition of the Women in Business (WIB) Dialogue Series held in Kumasi, organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) in partnership with Ecobank Ghana. The forum was themed “Building Market Leaders: Empowering Women-led Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Agribusiness for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.”

“As much as that has been the prevailing narrative, we at Stanbic believe that access to funding is not the problem. The challenge is ensuring that women are bankable and ready to be onboarded to expand their products and services,” she said.

Mrs. Amartey noted that a significant number of women-owned businesses lack proper registration, documentation and governance structures, making it difficult for banks to assess and onboard them. Without these foundations, she argued, even a willing lender cannot extend formal financial services.

The framing is notable given persistent data on the scale of the challenge. Studies by the World Bank and Ghana Statistical Service indicate that nearly 58 percent of women entrepreneurs cite lack of funding as their biggest constraint, and with about 92 percent of women engaged in the informal sector, many rely on informal financing channels that restrict their ability to scale and compete. Stanbic’s position reframes this not as a supply failure but as a structural readiness gap on the demand side.

The bank’s response to that gap is its Obaa Sima initiative, launched in March 2026 and aimed at expanding access to finance and business support for women, particularly those operating within the informal sector. The programme addresses women at different stages of their business journey, from helping unregistered businesses formalise to supporting active businesses that have stalled in growth.

Capacity building sits at the centre of the offering. Through an incubator model, women receive training in financial literacy, bookkeeping and financial management. Digital skills are also a focus area, particularly for women who use mobile money but have limited familiarity with broader digital platforms.

On credit access, Mrs. Amartey said the bank has moved to remove the collateral requirement entirely for qualifying borrowers. “Our current loan product is non-collateralised. Provided you meet the requirements, you do not need collateral to access it. We developed this with women in mind,” she said.

She has previously noted that many women enter business based on skill or opportunity but often overlook the importance of systems and structures that make them bankable, stressing that financial records, growth plans and clear revenue streams are essential prerequisites for accessing formal support.

The Kumasi dialogue forms part of a broader conversation in Ghana’s financial sector about how to move beyond credit announcements toward the structural reforms that allow more women to qualify for and sustain formal financing.