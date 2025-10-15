Women Traders Complete School Through Nestlé Literacy Initiative

Yonkaho Guinssalou used to describe herself as blind. Not literally, but functionally. She couldn’t read shopping lists, write her phone number, or navigate bus routes independently. At Koumassi Market in Abidjan, she sold seasonings and goods while relying on others for tasks most people take for granted.

This year, Guinssalou and four other women between ages 19 and 60 completed their primary school final exams through a Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire literacy program. For some, it’s an achievement delayed by decades. For all of them, it represents education reclaimed and independence earned.

The program, known as “Mamies MAGGI” after the seasoning brand these women sell, has supported over 2,500 women traders in Abidjan since launching in 2017. It’s a partnership between Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire, UNESCO, and the Ivorian Ministry of Education, designed specifically for women who never had childhood schooling opportunities.

In Côte d’Ivoire, literacy remains stubbornly unequal. According to UNESCO data, the country has an adult literacy rate of around 50%, with a significant gender gap. Male literacy stands at 60.2% while female literacy is only 40.26%, meaning two out of three women cannot read or write.

The Mamies MAGGI aren’t just market vendors. They’re mothers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who’ve spent years, sometimes decades, working in bustling markets to support their families. Many had no chance to learn basic reading, writing, or math until Nestlé and UNESCO brought education directly to them.

“Before, I felt blind. Now I see. I can take the bus on my own, write my name and phone number, read my clients’ shopping lists, and manage my purchases and sales with confidence,” Guinssalou said. As president of the Women’s Association at Koumassi Market, her transformation illustrates what’s possible when education adapts to women’s realities rather than expecting women to abandon their livelihoods to pursue learning.

The program’s design reflects careful attention to these women’s constraints. Classes fit around market schedules. Smartphones provided by Nestlé include a UNESCO developed application that allows continuous learning even during slow periods at market stalls. Trainers hired and trained by UNESCO teach reading, writing, and mathematics in ways relevant to these women’s daily business activities.

Boris Akanza, Category Manager Culinary at Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire, expressed pride in witnessing the determination of women who’ve waited decades for educational opportunities. That waiting period isn’t trivial. Some of these women are now in their 60s, having spent entire adult lives unable to perform tasks that literate people rarely think about.

The impact extends beyond individual achievement. Women who once struggled to calculate prices or read signs now keep detailed business records. They negotiate with suppliers more effectively. Some even help their children with homework, breaking cycles of illiteracy that might otherwise continue across generations.

Yann Wyss, Global Head for Social Impact and Human Rights at Nestlé, highlighted the program at International Literacy Day in Paris, explaining how trainers teach these women while smartphones enable continued learning through UNESCO’s application. It’s an example of how technology can extend educational access when thoughtfully integrated into existing social structures.

The program frames literacy not just as a skill but as empowerment. Women gain confidence and independence alongside reading ability. They assert themselves more effectively in business negotiations and community discussions. Their self-esteem rises as capabilities expand.

UNESCO’s expertise in tailored education has proven crucial to the program’s success. Generic adult literacy approaches often fail because they don’t account for learners’ specific circumstances. Market women can’t attend classes during peak selling hours. They need immediate applications for newly acquired skills. The Mamies MAGGI program addresses these realities directly.

The partnership represents what Nestlé calls “creating shared value,” where business initiatives generate social benefits beyond profit. These women are part of Nestlé’s value chain, selling Maggi products in traditional markets. Improving their business capabilities benefits both the women and the company, though the human impact arguably matters more.

Since 2017, the program has evolved through multiple phases. The fourth phase recently launched, bringing more women into the initiative. Each cohort demonstrates that age isn’t a barrier to learning when education meets people where they are.

For Guinssalou and her fellow graduates, completing primary school exams this year marks both an ending and a beginning. They’ve achieved what circumstances denied them as children. Now they can build on that foundation, whether pursuing further education or simply applying their new skills to improve their businesses and lives.

The program challenges assumptions about who can learn and when. Educational opportunity shouldn’t end in childhood just because families couldn’t afford school fees or needed children to work. Adult learners bring motivation and purpose that sometimes exceeds what younger students possess.

The women’s determination deserves recognition. Balancing market work, family responsibilities, and studies requires exceptional commitment. Many juggle selling goods, preparing meals, caring for children, and completing lessons on smartphones during brief respites. Their achievement reflects both the program’s design and their personal resolve.

The broader implications extend beyond Abidjan’s markets. If UNESCO and Nestlé can create effective literacy models for market women in Côte d’Ivoire, similar approaches might work elsewhere. Women across Africa face comparable barriers to education and similar needs for flexible learning opportunities.

The program also demonstrates corporate social responsibility that goes beyond traditional philanthropy. Rather than simply donating to generic literacy causes, Nestlé developed an initiative integrated with its business operations, directly benefiting women in its value chain. That approach creates sustainability and mutual interest in the program’s success.

For women like Guinssalou, literacy has transformed daily existence. Taking the bus independently might seem trivial to literate people, but it represents genuine freedom for someone previously dependent on others for navigation. Writing her own phone number means controlling how people contact her. Reading shopping lists allows more efficient customer service.

These practical benefits accumulate into something larger: dignity and agency. The Mamies MAGGI no longer need to hide their inability to read or rely on others for basic tasks. They can participate more fully in economic life and assert themselves with confidence previously unavailable to them.

The five women who completed exams this year join a growing community of Mamies MAGGI who’ve reclaimed education. They’re proof that it’s never too late to learn, that barriers to literacy can be overcome with appropriate support, and that investing in women’s education generates returns that ripple through families and communities.