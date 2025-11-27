Women in Tech Ghana Targets 50000 Women in STEAM by 2030

Women in Tech Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering at least 50,000 women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) by 2030, as the organisation marked its first anniversary on Tuesday, November 26, 2025. The ambitious target reflects a year of courage, dedication, and community building aimed at advancing digital inclusion and female leadership in Ghana’s technology ecosystem.

Country Manager Mrs. Luvina Sandra Atsu announced the milestone at the anniversary celebration held in Accra under the theme “Breaking Barriers, Building the Future for Women in STEAM.” The event brought together young innovators, mentors, tech leaders, and development partners to reflect on progress made and identify gaps that still exist in Ghana’s STEAM landscape.

Mrs. Atsu said the milestone reflected a year spent building a community where women inspire and support one another into leadership and innovation. She emphasized that achieving the 2030 target would require sustained mentorship, capacity building, community driven initiatives, and deeper partnerships across public and private sectors.

The past year has seen significant achievements, according to the Country Manager. These included mentorship programmes, digital literacy training, coding workshops, and career guidance sessions specifically designed for girls in underserved communities. She noted that these interventions were strategically crafted to spark curiosity, build confidence, and equip young women with practical skills to navigate an increasingly digital world.

Mrs. Atsu said the Ghana Chapter’s work contributes directly to Women in Tech Global’s broader vision of reaching five million women and girls through education, entrepreneurship support, digital inclusion, and advocacy. She encouraged young women and girls to be bold, authentic, and creative, urging them to dare to dream as Ghana builds a future where women thrive in STEAM.

Mrs. Joana Kyeremateng, Managing Director of DennisLaw Ghana, urged young women to embrace courage, confidence, and community as they pursue careers in STEAM. She commended the rapid growth of Women in Tech Ghana, noting that it demonstrated a rising hunger among young women to break barriers and build meaningful careers in the digital economy.

Mrs. Kyeremateng emphasized that many women still face structural and cultural obstacles, including limited mentorship, biases, and inadequate support systems. She applauded the organisation for creating a safe, empowering space for women to learn, collaborate, and lead, describing such networks as essential for Ghana’s digital transformation agenda. She encouraged members to support one another and continue challenging stereotypes that limit women’s participation in STEAM fields.

Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti, Managing Director of Jospong Group of Companies, outlined key initiatives undertaken over the past year. These included virtual training programmes that expanded access to women across Ghana, school outreach activities such as a visit to Bishop Girls School, and several webinars on major digital platforms to enhance visibility and knowledge sharing.

She highlighted ongoing community engagements and the sustainable Tech Career Events supported by partners including Academy Achievers, KPMG, MTN, and others. Mrs. Anti said these initiatives opened new pathways for young women entering the technology ecosystem and represented real transformations in the sector.

According to Mrs. Anti, the programmes led to increased confidence among women, new aspirations for young girls, and strengthened recognition of female leadership in Ghana’s digital spaces. She expressed gratitude to sponsors including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Zoomlion, Forest Group Hotel, volunteers, and individuals whose support made the progress possible.

Mrs. Anti reaffirmed Women in Tech Ghana’s commitment to breaking barriers and ensuring a future where women and girls have equal access to STEAM opportunities. She stressed that the organisation would continue working to eliminate the structural and cultural obstacles preventing many talented women from pursuing careers in technology.

The Ghana chapter was officially launched on November 22, 2024, becoming the ninth country chapter of Women in Tech Global in Africa. Led by Chapter Ambassador Luvina Sandra Atsu, the chapter brings together professionals dedicated to fostering technological innovation and gender equality in STEAM fields.

The chapter’s advisory board features prominent figures in Ghana’s corporate and technology landscape, including Mrs. Cynthia Amartey, Director of Human Resources at the Electricity Company of Ghana, and Dr. Mrs. Enyonam Kpekpena, Chair of Women in Engineering under the World Federation of Engineering Organizations.

Women in Tech Global now reaches 54 countries with over 250,000 members globally. The Ghana chapter represents another step toward expanding access to technology education and career opportunities for women and girls across Africa. The organisation focuses on mentorship, skills development, and creating support networks that enable women to succeed in traditionally male dominated technology fields.

Ghana’s technology sector continues to grow rapidly, driven by increased digitalization across government, business, and education. However, women remain significantly underrepresented in technical roles, particularly in software development, data science, cybersecurity, and other high demand fields. Women in Tech Ghana aims to address this gap through targeted interventions at multiple levels.

The organisation provides practical training in areas such as coding, web development, graphic design, user interface and user experience design, robotics, and digital literacy. These skills are increasingly essential as Ghana accelerates its digital transformation and positions itself as a technology hub in West Africa.

Beyond technical skills, the chapter emphasizes the importance of mentorship and role models in encouraging young women to pursue STEAM careers. Many participants in the programmes have cited the lack of visible female leaders in technology as a barrier to their own aspirations. By creating opportunities for networking and mentorship, Women in Tech Ghana helps bridge this gap.

The first anniversary celebration highlighted both achievements and ongoing challenges. While progress has been made in raising awareness and providing initial training opportunities, significant work remains to ensure that women can access sustained career development, leadership roles, and entrepreneurial opportunities in the technology sector.

Stakeholders at the event emphasized the need for continued collaboration between educational institutions, private sector employers, government agencies, and civil society organisations. Creating a truly inclusive technology ecosystem requires coordinated action across multiple sectors, along with policy reforms that address systemic barriers to women’s participation.

The organisation plans to expand its reach in 2026 through additional partnerships, increased training capacity, and enhanced support for women led technology startups. With Ghana’s young and growing population, ensuring that women and girls have equal access to STEAM education and careers is essential for inclusive economic development.