Women and Youth Lead 12 New Global Restoration Chapters

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), the world’s largest knowledge-led platform on sustainable land use, announced on Thursday that 12 community-led initiatives have been admitted into its GLFx chapter network, selected from a record pool of 818 applicants and spanning ecosystems across Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

The new cohort joins 50 existing GLFx chapters operating across 33 countries, a network that collectively involves more than 70,000 people working across 400 landscape restoration activities. The GLFx model connects grassroots organisations to seed funding, international partnerships, scientific expertise, and global advocacy platforms coordinated from Bonn, Germany through the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF).

Five of the 12 new chapters are based in Africa, making the continent the most represented region in the 2026 intake. Ethiopia receives its first GLFx chapter through GLFx Sidama, led by the Integrated Women’s Development Organization, which works to restore communal and private farmland while expanding women-led smallholder farm management. In Kenya, GLFx Machakos focuses on co-designing nature-based solutions with young people and local communities to restore degraded landscapes and strengthen livelihoods. In Madagascar, the women-led social enterprise SoaRoots ReForest heads GLFx Sambirano, targeting reforestation across dry and moist forest zones through work with farmers, children, schools, and local authorities.

Tanzania’s Environmental Conservation Community (ECCT) leads GLFx Msimbazi, which concentrates on mangrove restoration, coastal regreening, and ecopreneurship activities involving women and youth. In Uganda, Beautiful Periods Uganda heads GLFx Kalangala, based on the Ssese Islands of Lake Victoria, where the chapter blends agroforestry and tree nursery management with nutrition education and efforts to address period stigma and hygiene challenges among young women.

Three new chapters come from Asia-Pacific. GLFx Buton in Indonesia is led by the Indigenous-driven organisation Sekolah Rakyat Butuni (SERABUT), which seeks to defend Indigenous land rights and create a buffer against expanding mining operations through agroforestry and coastal restoration. Papua New Guinea gains its first GLFx chapter through GLFx Wabag-Enga, which supports smallholder coffee farmers, particularly women and youth, in transitioning from subsistence farming to sustainable commercial production. Vanuatu also receives its first chapter through the Mitingar Women and Girls Association, which has organised close to 500 women across 25 community circles and focuses on climate-resilient agriculture, education, and health.

In Latin America, four organisations join the network. GLFx Wikina Wos in Argentina works with Indigenous Wichi, Nivaclé, Chorote, and Guaraní communities to restore the Gran Chaco ecosystem using ancestral knowledge and contemporary scientific tools. In Brazil, the women-led Pró-Onça Institute leads GLFx Cerrado Goiano, training women and youth in jaguar habitat conservation and native species planting along ecological corridors. GLFx Napo-Cotopaxi in Ecuador brings together two Indigenous and peasant communities in the Amazon and Andean regions to promote landscape restoration and food security. GLFx Sisal in Mexico, led by the youth group Reciclando Dunas, targets coastal dune restoration in Sisal, Yucatán.

GLFx Coordinator Ana Yi described the network as a trust-based partnership model where local agency and landscape leadership are placed at the centre of global restoration goals. Chapters receive access to tailored learning programmes, media visibility, international event participation, peer-to-peer networking, and seed funding for landscape management activities.