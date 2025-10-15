Women Agribusiness Leaders Connect With Investors at Tamale Forum

The Mennonite Economic Development Association (MEDA) held its second Inclusive Finance and Impact Investment Forum in Tamale this week, bringing over 150 stakeholders together to tackle persistent financing barriers facing women-led agribusinesses across Northern Ghana.

The forum, which took place October 8 to 9, is part of MEDA’s Greater Rural Opportunities for Women (GROW2) project, a five-year initiative funded by Global Affairs Canada that runs through 2026. It’s designed to connect women entrepreneurs directly with the investors, financial institutions, and policymakers who can unlock capital for their growing operations.

What makes this year’s event particularly significant is the numbers behind it. GROW2 originally set out to reach 40,000 smallholder women farmers and support 50 agribusinesses across 27 districts in Northern, Savannah, and Upper West Regions. According to MEDA’s West and Central Africa Regional Director Diaka Diallo Sall, they’ve already exceeded those targets, empowering over 53,000 women farmers and supporting 71 agribusinesses. That’s the kind of scale that transforms regional economies.

The forum operated under the theme “Bridging the Financial Inclusion and Investment Gap: An Opportunity for Women-Led Agribusiness in Northern Ghana.” It wasn’t just talk, either. Participants engaged in agri-SME presentations, panel discussions on green financing models, investment pitching sessions, and exhibitions showcasing products and innovations from women-led enterprises.

Northern Regional Minister Hon. Ali Adolf John, represented by Deputy Director Madam Gyimah Sharifa, described the forum as a recognized platform that fosters partnerships among stakeholders to attract investments supporting women-led businesses. He emphasized government’s commitment to policies promoting inclusive growth and women’s economic empowerment, specifically highlighting the Women’s Development Bank initiative as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.

The minister called for collective efforts to create an enabling environment where micro, small and medium enterprises can thrive and innovative ideas can attract appropriate capital. It’s a recognition that financial inclusion isn’t just about access to loans but building entire ecosystems that support entrepreneurship.

Dr. Vivian Boateng, Head of the Agribusiness Department at the University for Development Studies (UDS), which co-organized the forum alongside MEDA and the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE), pointed out the stark reality these events address. Despite women’s vital role in agriculture and food systems, they continue facing disproportionate barriers in accessing finance, investment and markets.

What’s striking about those barriers is their scale. Karina Karunwi, West Africa Regional Head of ANDE, noted that women receive less than 10 percent of available financing globally, yet they reinvest up to 90 percent of their income into their families and communities. That’s an extraordinary return on investment that formal financial systems routinely overlook.

For participants like Murijana Abubakari, founder of Suglo Suhudoo Enterprise, the forum provided something often missing in rural entrepreneurship: visibility and voice. She described how the networking opportunities and investor interest made her feel seen and supported in ways she hadn’t experienced before. That human element, the sense of being taken seriously as a business owner rather than just a beneficiary, matters enormously.

Regional Director of the Department of Agriculture Hawa Musah, represented by Regional Crop Officer Dauda Abdul Salam, emphasized that improving financial access for women-led agribusinesses is crucial to boosting their operations. The forum provided a platform for dialogue, partnership building, and creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem that agriculture in Northern Ghana desperately needs.

Barnabe Ndarishikanye, Counsellor at the Canadian High Commission representing Global Affairs Canada, reinforced Canada’s commitment to gender-responsive financing. He noted that with governments facing increasing budget constraints worldwide, traditional funding alone can’t meet diverse community needs. Forums like this encourage the innovation, collaboration, and financial inclusion that fill those gaps.

GROW2 Country Project Manager Francis Essuman positioned the forum as more than a networking event. He expects IFIF 2025 to generate new financing opportunities, foster policy recommendations, and catalyze partnerships that unlock investment for women-led agribusinesses across the region. Whether those expectations translate into actual capital flows will be the real measure of success.

The forum represents a broader shift in how development organizations approach rural women’s economic empowerment. Rather than treating women farmers simply as aid recipients, initiatives like GROW2 and events like IFIF position them as serious entrepreneurs worthy of professional investment. That mindset change, perhaps more than any single loan or grant, could reshape Northern Ghana’s agricultural landscape.