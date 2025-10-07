Woman Ordered to Repay Thousands After Faking Cancer

A British woman who spent five years deceiving her wealthy partner by faking terminal cancer has been ordered to repay more than £30,000 after spending the money meant for medical treatment on luxury holidays and cosmetic surgery instead.

Laura McPherson, 36, appeared at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Derby Crown Court where she was ordered to hand over £30,714 to her ex-partner Jon Leonard by January 5. The court heard she will raise most of the money by selling a designer watch she owns.

McPherson had convinced Leonard, who runs the charity fundraising platform Ultra Events, that she was battling multiple forms of cancer including cervical, ovarian, colon, bowel and breast cancer. Over the five year deception that began in 2017, Leonard gave her nearly £25,000 for treatments he believed might save her life.

The money told a very different story. Instead of funding cancer treatments, McPherson used the cash for a breast augmentation procedure in Manchester and a luxury trip to an upscale Austrian resort. Leonard also purchased her a £30,000 Rolex watch, believing it was wrong to deny such a gift to someone he thought was dying.

The elaborate deception wasn’t limited to financial fraud. McPherson even misled her own young daughter into believing she was dying, leading to heartbreaking phone calls from the child’s school when the youngster broke down in tears worrying about losing her mother. Leonard found himself taking those calls, offering comfort based on what he believed was a tragic reality.

McPherson’s lies became increasingly brazen over time. In 2020, she claimed to have undergone a hysterectomy, yet was spotted climbing a mountain just two days later. That same year, she said she needed a mastectomy but instead used the opportunity to have breast augmentation surgery at Leonard’s expense.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Leonard dropped her off for what she claimed was cervical treatment. Instead, she caught a taxi to Coventry for a night out. When Leonard, whose company has raised £39 million for various charities, tried to arrange an appointment with one of Britain’s leading private cancer specialists, McPherson insisted she preferred to continue with NHS treatment.

The web of lies began to unravel when Leonard received messages on social media from people who knew McPherson during her school years. One former classmate warned that McPherson had made similar false cancer claims as a teenager in the Scottish Highlands. Another Instagram commenter revealed she’d been claiming to have ovarian cancer since age 16, expressing regret for not warning Leonard when spotting the couple together at Elvaston Castle.

These messages revealed a disturbing pattern spanning roughly two decades, suggesting McPherson had been using fake cancer diagnoses to manipulate people since her teenage years. The realization that he’d been deceived for so long left Leonard, as he described it, “emotionally scarred” and feeling as though eight years of his life had been stolen.

Earlier this year, McPherson admitted to fraud and received a two-year community order along with a five-night-a-week curfew. The mother of two, who had a second child aged one with a later partner, avoided an immediate prison sentence despite what the judge called her “wicked and devious” behavior.

Following Monday’s compensation ruling, Leonard issued a statement expressing relief that the ordeal had finally ended. He characterized the experience as eight and a half challenging years, noting that it had now come to light McPherson had been fabricating cancer diagnoses since secondary school, long before their relationship began. He described her as a “horrible, lying, manipulative individual” whose true character had finally been exposed.

Leonard also revealed he had felt trapped in what he characterized as a controlling and abusive relationship, believing he couldn’t abandon someone he thought was terminally ill. The psychological manipulation extended beyond just financial exploitation, creating a situation where leaving felt morally impossible despite warning signs that something wasn’t right.

The case highlights the devastating impact of what prosecutors might call “romance fraud,” though it extends far beyond typical cases. McPherson’s deception didn’t just target her partner’s wallet but weaponized sympathy, parental instincts, and basic human compassion. She turned her own daughter’s genuine fear into a tool of manipulation and exploited Leonard’s charitable nature, the very quality that drove him to raise millions for worthy causes.

For Leonard, who built a career around organizing fundraising events for legitimate charities, the betrayal carried particular sting. His work with Ultra Events has genuinely helped cancer research organizations and other causes, making McPherson’s cynical exploitation of fake illness especially painful and ironic.

The Proceeds of Crime Act hearing represents the final legal chapter in a saga that began with what appeared to be a tragic medical diagnosis in 2017 and ended with criminal conviction and financial restitution eight years later. Whether McPherson will meet the January 5 deadline for repayment remains to be seen, though the court has established clear expectations for settling the debt.

Cases like this raise uncomfortable questions about how easily trust can be exploited and how difficult it can be to distinguish genuine medical crises from elaborate fabrications, especially when the deceiver proves willing to maintain the charade for years and involve innocent children in the deception. For now, Leonard says he’s simply glad the truth has finally emerged and the ordeal has reached its conclusion.