Woman Found Alive in Coffin Moments Before Cremation in Thailand

A 65 year old woman shocked temple staff in Thailand when she began moving inside her coffin after being brought in for cremation on Sunday. Temple workers discovered she was alive after hearing faint knocking sounds from inside the casket at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham, a Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, told The Associated Press on Monday that he asked staff to open the coffin when they heard the unusual sounds. Everyone present was startled by what they found inside.

He reported seeing the woman opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time before anyone noticed, according to Pairat. The temple posted video footage on its Facebook page showing the woman lying in a white coffin in the back of a pickup truck, slightly moving her arms and head.

The woman’s brother had driven her approximately 500 kilometers from Phitsanulok province to Bangkok for cremation. According to Pairat, the brother explained that his sister had been bedridden for about two years. Her health deteriorated recently, and she became unresponsive, appearing to stop breathing two days before the incident.

The brother placed her in a coffin and made the lengthy journey to a hospital in Bangkok where she had previously expressed a wish to donate her organs. Hospital officials refused to accept the brother’s offer because he lacked an official death certificate, Pairat explained.

The brother then approached Wat Rat Prakhong Tham, which offers free cremation services to the public. Temple staff also refused the cremation request on Sunday due to the missing death certificate. While Pairat was explaining the process for obtaining the required document, staff heard the knocking coming from inside the casket.

Temple workers quickly assessed the woman’s condition and arranged immediate transportation to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The temple’s abbot pledged to cover all her medical expenses, according to Pairat.

The incident has drawn widespread attention across Thailand and internationally, with the temple’s Facebook video circulating rapidly on social media. Many commenters expressed relief that the woman was discovered alive before cremation proceedings began.

The case highlights the importance of official death certification procedures in Thailand. Medical professionals must formally pronounce death and issue proper documentation before bodies can be accepted for organ donation or cremation services.

Thai authorities have not released information about the woman’s current medical condition or whether she remains hospitalized. The brother has not made public statements about the incident or explained why he proceeded with cremation plans without obtaining a death certificate.

Buddhist temples across Thailand commonly provide free or low cost cremation services as part of their community support programs. These services help families who cannot afford private funeral arrangements.

Medical experts note that certain conditions can cause individuals to appear deceased when they remain alive, including extremely low blood pressure, hypothermia, or coma states. Proper medical examination and certification exist specifically to prevent such mistakes.

The woman’s survival represents an extraordinarily fortunate outcome, as temple staff discovered her condition moments before cremation would have begun. Had the brother possessed a death certificate, the ceremony might have proceeded without the delay that ultimately saved her life.