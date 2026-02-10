Woman Arrested After Setting Grace Mountain Ministries Auditorium on Fire

A woman is in police custody after allegedly setting fire to the Grace Mountain Chapel auditorium in Accra, the church led by Alpha Hour founder Pastor Elvis Agyemang. The incident occurred on the night of Monday, 9 February, during a quiet period at the auditorium, when the suspect reportedly pretended to be praying before pouring petrol on chairs near the altar and setting them ablaze.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the church shows the woman entering the auditorium and appearing to pray before realizing there was no one in sight. She then sprinkled what appeared to be fuel and set the place on fire. The church’s security team responded promptly and managed to contain the fire before it spread further. No injuries were recorded, and damage to the facility was limited.

Pastor Agyemang disclosed the incident during the Tuesday dawn prayers, popularly known as Alpha Hour, on 10 February. He announced the temporary suspension of all in person prayer sessions at the auditorium while repairs are carried out. He said the auditorium will not be open, but it will not stop the ministry, adding that the place will be fixed and prayers will still go on.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, has been handed over to law enforcement authorities for investigation and prosecution. Speaking on the matter during the Tuesday dawn prayers, Pastor Agyemang said the law will be allowed to deal with the woman who wanted to burn down the house of the Lord.

Alpha Hour Movement Attracts Global Following

Alpha Hour is a one hour online prayer meeting on Facebook and other social media platforms, bringing together tens of thousands of people from all over the world to pray and make intercession at midnight each day excluding Sundays. The initiative began in February 2022 after Pastor Agyemang said he received a vision to start an intensive prayer ministry focused on spiritual revival and victory.

The prayer movement has since grown significantly, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide and expanding to television and radio platforms across Ghana. Alpha Hour followers are commonly referred to as Alpharians. Grace Mountain Chapel is a large auditorium in Accra that hosts thousands of worshippers.

Grace Mountain Ministry was founded in 2015 by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, who serves as the lead pastor. The church is headquartered at Achimota Ofankor Barrier in Accra, with branches in Adenta, Accra and Ejisu, Kumasi. Pastor Agyemang, born on 24 October 1988 in Tema, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Ghana Police Service has not issued an official statement on the incident as investigations continue. The motive behind the arson attack remains unclear.