Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend to Death at Midrand Estate

A 22-year-old woman from Limpopo has been arrested following the alleged fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an upmarket Midrand residential complex in the early hours of Monday morning.

Jo-Ann Ntokoto Mabasa reportedly admitted to stabbing 31-year-old Xichavo Ntsanwisi to death at Colnbrook Estate in Noordwyk, according to multiple South African crime reporting platforms. The incident occurred on September 22, 2025, with the victim found on a kitchen floor with a fatal stab wound near his neck.

Ntsanwisi, originally from Mhinga village outside Malamulele, worked as an employee of the Greater Giyani Municipality in Limpopo province. The alleged perpetrator, also from the Giyani area, was reportedly found at the scene when emergency services arrived.

Netcare Ambulance paramedics declared Ntsanwisi dead upon arrival, according to initial reports. A knife with distinctive yellow handle was allegedly discovered next to the victim’s body, though police have not officially confirmed these details.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about domestic violence in South Africa, where intimate partner violence remains a significant social challenge. While the motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear, the incident adds to disturbing statistics surrounding gender-based violence in the country.

Social media posts suggest there may have been prior tensions between the couple, with reports of threatening messages posted online before the incident, though the authenticity and context of these claims require verification through official investigation channels.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon on murder charges. Investigations by the South African Police Service (SAPS) are ongoing, with authorities working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

Colnbrook Estate, located in Noordwyk within the Midrand area, is considered one of the more affluent residential developments in the region between Johannesburg and Pretoria. The incident has shocked residents in what is typically regarded as a secure residential community.

Legal experts note that domestic violence cases often involve complex circumstances that require thorough investigation before charges are finalized. The suspect will undergo standard legal processes, including potential bail hearings and psychological evaluation.

The Greater Giyani Municipality has not yet issued any official statement regarding the death of their employee. The case underscores the tragic reality that domestic violence affects all socioeconomic levels and geographic areas across South Africa.