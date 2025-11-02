Wolves Sack Vítor Pereira After Historic Winless Run

Wolverhampton Wanderers have dismissed head coach Vítor Pereira following a catastrophic start to the Premier League (PL) season that left the club bottom of the table without a single league victory after ten matches.

The Portuguese coach’s departure was confirmed after Wolves suffered a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, leaving them with just two points from their opening ten fixtures and eight points adrift of safety. Wolves made unwanted history, becoming the first team in English top flight football to begin consecutive seasons without a win in their opening ten matches.

Pereira was appointed in December 2024 as Gary O’Neil’s successor when Wolves sat second bottom with nine points from 16 games. He successfully guided the club to a 16th place finish last season, ending 17 points clear of the relegation zone. His work earned him a three year contract extension in September 2025, just weeks into the new campaign.

However, the 57 year old’s dismissal came just 45 days after signing that new deal. A clause was inserted into his contract allowing Wolves to dismiss him without paying out the full remaining salary, though he will receive some compensation.

Relations between Pereira and supporters deteriorated sharply, with fans chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” during the Fulham match. The previous weekend, Pereira appeared to argue with Wolves fans following a 3-2 home loss to Burnley at Molineux.

Pereira’s final 14 Premier League matches brought 11 losses and three draws. His overall record at Molineux reads 14 wins, five draws and 19 defeats across 38 matches in all competitions. Wolves’ only two victories this season came in the Carabao Cup before Chelsea eliminated them 4-3 on Wednesday.

The club underwent significant upheaval during the summer transfer window, with key players Matheus Cunha joining Manchester United for £62.5 million and Rayan Aït-Nouri moving to Manchester City for £31 million.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said Pereira and his team worked tirelessly and helped guide Wolves through a challenging period last season, but acknowledged the disappointing start meant the club had to make a change. All eight backroom staff members departed with Pereira, with Under 21 head coach James Collins and Under 18 head coach Richard Walker taking training while the club searches for a replacement.

Early reports suggest former Liverpool and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, who resigned from Celtic on October 27, is the current favourite for the position. Wolves face Chelsea away next Saturday in their first match since the managerial change.