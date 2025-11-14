Wode Maya Urges Ghanaians to Build Stronger Ties with Caribbean Brothers and Sisters at GUBA Awards 2025 in Barbados

Ghanaian YouTuber and digital influencer Wode Maya has called on Ghanaians to build stronger connections with their Caribbean counterparts, emphasizing the importance of reconnecting and understanding the shared heritage between Africa and the Caribbean.

Speaking in a brief interview with Ghanaian journalist and blogger Attractive Mustapha on the sidelines of the GUBA Awards 2025 in Bridgetown, Barbados, Wode Maya encouraged Ghanaians to “invest time in knowing their brothers and sisters in the Caribbean,” describing it as a vital step toward unity and mutual growth.

“We share deep cultural and historical bonds. It’s important that we not only recognize this connection but also nurture it. The more we understand each other, the stronger we become as a people,”

The GUBA Awards (Grow, Unite, Build, Africa), currently being hosted in Barbados, celebrate individuals and organizations of African and Caribbean heritage making outstanding contributions across sectors such as business, innovation, and community development.

Held on November 12, 2025, the prestigious event showcased influential personalities driving impact across both regions. It also underscored the growing partnership between Africa and the Caribbean, highlighting the potential for collaboration in trade, tourism, and investment.

Founder of the GUBA Awards, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, described this year’s event as “a celebration of shared heritage and progress,” noting that the partnership between Ghana and Barbados exemplifies how cultural connections can lead to tangible economic opportunities.

The Ghanaian delegation was led by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. Other notable attendees from Ghana included actress Nana Ama McBrown, Ibrahim Mahama, and YouTuber Wode Maya, while Anita Erskine served as the event’s main MC.

As Wode Maya noted, deepening bonds between Africa and the Caribbean is not just symbolic—it is a key step toward global unity, cultural empowerment, and sustainable development rooted in shared identity.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMA7Hvx9B/