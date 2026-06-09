Witness Tells Court Armed Men Held Anti-Mining Team

A police investigator told an Accra High Court that armed men in vehicles bearing Akonta Mining logos held a Forestry Commission inspection team captive in 2022 and forced it to hand back seized equipment, in the illegal mining trial of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Wontumi, who denies the charges.

Detective Chief Inspector Eugene Akpoh Glover, testifying for the prosecution, recounted events he said took place on August 17, 2022, at Compartment 161 of the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region. He told the court a team of Forestry Commission officials, Samreboi chiefs, journalists and staff of timber firm Samartex went to verify reports of mining activity said to be linked to Akonta Mining.

The team passed four checkpoints the witness described as illegally erected inside the reserve, each with a kiosk carrying the company’s logo, and found heavy destruction and mining equipment marked with the same insignia, according to his account. Workers fled when the inspectors arrived, he said, and Forestry Commission officials seized some equipment. As the team left, Glover testified, men carrying assault rifles, shotguns and machetes and travelling in logo-branded vehicles stopped them, held them for hours and recovered the items. He alleged the group was led by a former Akonta general manager.

These are the prosecution’s allegations, untested by a verdict. Wontumi, Akonta Mining Limited and others have pleaded not guilty to charges that include undertaking mining without a licence, felling trees in a forest reserve without authorisation and erecting structures there without approval. Two of the accused remain at large. Defence counsel Andy Appiah-Kubi has challenged the strength of the prosecution’s case throughout, including arguing in an earlier hearing that the company’s logo on a vehicle does not prove ownership, a point the witness rejected.

The reliability of the visual evidence has already been tested in court. Last month the same High Court refused to admit two photographs the prosecution sought to put in through Glover, ruling they did not show any armed men and that the only clear link was an overturned “Stop Akonta Mining” kiosk. The court did admit a drone video recorded by the investigator.

The case sits within a wider legal fight over Akonta’s operations. In a separate trial concerning the company’s Samreboi concession, the same court has set July 3 for judgment after the defence closed its case, with both sides directed to file written submissions by June 17. In that matter, defence witnesses have argued that illegal mining on the land predated and continued independently of Akonta, and that the company reported the activity rather than carried it out.