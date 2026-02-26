Witkoff: Any Iran Nuclear Deal Must Last Forever

The Trump administration has drawn a firm line ahead of Thursday’s nuclear talks in Geneva, demanding that any agreement reached with Iran carry no expiration date and remain binding without time limit, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff revealed on Tuesday.

Witkoff delivered the position at a private gathering of American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) donors in Washington, telling attendees that the administration’s starting premise in all discussions with Tehran is the total elimination of sunset clauses.

The declaration sharpens a negotiating stance that Washington has signalled in broad terms for weeks. The 2015 nuclear agreement brokered under former President Barack Obama included phased expiration dates, with restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme gradually lifting between eight and 25 years after signing. Trump withdrew from that deal during his first term, repeatedly citing those sunset provisions as a fundamental design flaw. Removing expiration dates entirely would allow Trump to present any new agreement as a substantial improvement on his predecessor’s accord.

Witkoff also confirmed that two core sticking points in the current negotiations are Iran’s demand to continue uranium enrichment on its own soil and the question of what happens to Tehran’s existing stockpile of enriched uranium. He added that while the present round of talks is confined to nuclear matters, any successful agreement would be followed by separate negotiations covering Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its financial and logistical support for regional proxy militias, with other countries in the region expected to participate at that stage.

According to senior American officials, Washington’s formal position remains zero enrichment on Iranian soil, though Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner have indicated a willingness to consider a token enrichment arrangement if Iran can demonstrate that every pathway to a nuclear weapon is permanently sealed.

Trump has simultaneously massed a large naval presence in the Middle East and threatened military strikes if Tehran fails to reach an agreement, warning that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is set to lead Tehran’s delegation in Geneva on Thursday, said before departing for Switzerland that a historic opportunity exists to strike an unprecedented agreement addressing mutual concerns. Whether that assessment can survive Washington’s permanent compliance demand is the question Thursday’s session will begin to answer.

