Wisconsin University Graduates 1,864 Students During Silver Jubilee Celebrations

Wisconsin International University College (WIUC) marked a double milestone this week, conferring degrees on 1,864 graduates while celebrating 25 years of academic excellence in Ghana’s higher education landscape. The graduation ceremony brought together students, faculty, and distinguished guests under the theme WIUC’s Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 Years of Impactful Education.

The Class of 2025 includes 1,376 graduates from the Accra Campus and 488 from the Kumasi Campus, comprising 23 diploma students, 1,673 undergraduates, and 168 postgraduate degree holders. Female students dominated the undergraduate ranks with 1,287 graduates compared to 386 males, while the postgraduate cohort consisted of 55 females and 113 males.

Academic performance was strong across the graduating class. Among undergraduates, 137 earned First Class Honours, 643 secured Second Class Upper divisions, 610 attained Second Class Lower, 232 received Third Class degrees, and 51 graduated with Pass classifications. The results reflect sustained academic rigor at the institution, which was founded in 2000 as Ghana’s first accredited private university.

In his address to graduates, WIUC President Dr. Lawrence Kannae highlighted what he described as a transformative year for the institution, pointing to deepened partnerships with professional bodies including the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Bankers. These collaborations aim to produce industry ready graduates equipped for immediate workforce integration.

Dr. Kannae emphasized the university’s entrepreneurship and innovation hub, which he said was designed to nurture job creators rather than merely job seekers. This focus on entrepreneurial training comes as Ghana grapples with youth unemployment and seeks to cultivate a generation of business founders capable of driving economic growth.

Addressing the graduating class directly, Dr. Kannae urged them to balance technological advancement with enduring human values. The artificial intelligence revolution promises opportunities, but it is wisdom, empathy and resilience that will distinguish you as leaders, he stated. He challenged graduates to serve as ambassadors of excellence, reminding them their university community remains steadfast in support.

The ceremony doubled as a platform to recognize outstanding individual achievements and institutional accomplishments. Ann Awini Amadu, a young woman from the Upper East Region, received the valedictory award for her exceptional academic performance. Benjamin Boahen was honored as Best Graduating Student from the Kumasi Campus, while Peter Takyi Ohemeng took home the Best Postgraduate Student award.

Six students from the School of Communication Studies were recognized as recipients of the 2024 FCF Scholarship, an initiative managed by the Canada based PR Trust that covers tuition for four semesters and promotes social responsibility in communication fields. The scholarships represent opportunities for deserving students to complete their education without the financial burden that often derails academic pursuits.

The Achievers Club from the Business School placed second in a Business Challenge competition organized by the Chartered Institute of Business, demonstrating WIUC’s competitive positioning among Ghana’s tertiary institutions. The recognition adds to the university’s growing reputation for producing business leaders with strong ethical foundations and practical skills.

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences achieved a significant milestone as its first batch of Level 400 Education students completed off campus teaching practice, with a second cohort currently underway. This practical training component ensures future teachers gain real classroom experience before entering Ghana’s education system. The faculty also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sustainable Development Alliance to promote collaborative research and environmental education initiatives.

International partnerships featured prominently in the university’s strategic expansion narrative. WIUC has established a collaboration with the University of Iringa in Tanzania following a delegation visit in March 2025. A committee is drafting an MoU covering several key areas, including WIUC’s support for establishing a nursing school at the Tanzanian institution and revamping its Information Technology programme. Plans also include student exchange programs and joint research initiatives.

Further internationalization efforts involve a partnership with the European Union’s ERASMUS+ scholarship program, targeting the School of Computing and Technology for the 2025/2026 academic year. These international linkages position WIUC to offer students global exposure and cross cultural learning opportunities increasingly valued in a connected world.

Technology investments are transforming the learning environment. The School of Nursing and Midwifery acquired a state of the art 3D Anatomy Table, a digital tool allowing students to explore life sized three dimensional human models, perform virtual dissections, and engage in clinical simulations. The technology positions WIUC among the most technologically advanced nursing schools in West Africa, offering students hands on learning experiences previously unavailable without traditional cadaver based anatomy labs.

WIUC’s journey from fewer than 10 students in a single faculty 25 years ago to nearly 12,000 students across multiple campuses represents remarkable institutional growth. The university has expanded its academic offerings to include postgraduate programs in medicine, midwifery, law, cybersecurity, and digital forensics.

The institution has also invested in specialized facilities including a cybersecurity and artificial intelligence laboratory, modern anatomy teaching facilities, and well equipped nursing and law libraries. These infrastructure developments signal WIUC’s commitment to maintaining competitive academic standards and producing graduates capable of meeting Ghana’s evolving workforce demands.

As Ghana’s pioneer private university, WIUC established a template that numerous institutions have since followed. The university’s accreditation by the National Accreditation Board and affiliations with the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and University for Development Studies provide academic credibility and pathway opportunities for students.

The silver jubilee graduation represents both celebration and reflection for an institution that has weathered Ghana’s challenging higher education landscape. With partnerships expanding, enrollment growing, and graduates entering diverse professional fields, WIUC appears positioned for continued relevance in shaping the next generation of Ghanaian professionals.