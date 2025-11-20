WIPO Launches Training Programme for Ghana’s Women Entrepreneurs

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has announced a six-month capacity-building programme for Ghanaian women in agribusiness and small businesses following high-level discussions in Accra with Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

WIPO Director General Daren Tang revealed the initiative during a meeting with Ofosu-Adjare, stating the programme will equip entrepreneurs with intellectual property skills, branding strategies and product development support. The training forms part of WIPO’s broader effort to expand IP knowledge across developing economies where women-led enterprises often lack access to market-enhancing tools.

“We want to move intellectual property from the global north to the global south to our brothers and sisters in Africa and we are here to walk with you throughout the training process,” Tang said during the Accra engagement.

The programme targets women entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), sectors where producers dominate production but frequently struggle to access trademarks, patents and packaging standards that could boost competitiveness. WIPO officials indicated the training will help participants formalise innovations and improve product quality for both domestic and export markets.

Ofosu-Adjare welcomed the partnership, describing WIPO’s focus on women in agribusiness as timely. She identified packaging as a persistent barrier preventing many small producers from adding value to their products and meeting export requirements.

“Training programmes for women in agribusiness were the way to go,” the minister said, urging WIPO to accelerate implementation so benefits reach entrepreneurs without unnecessary delays. She added that any support improving packaging standards would be valuable for Ghana’s growing non-traditional export sector.

The initiative represents one of WIPO’s most targeted interventions in Ghana in recent years. It aligns with government efforts to strengthen industrial standards, grow non-traditional exports and enhance the country’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Officials expect the programme to help SMEs compete more effectively in regional markets while expanding Ghana’s intellectual property portfolio.

Technical discussions between the Ministry and WIPO are expected to establish rollout timelines, identify participating sectors and determine the scale of beneficiaries over the coming weeks.