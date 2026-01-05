Winneba DVLA Sparks Hope As Citizens Line Up For New Vehicle Registrations

The branch manager of the Winneba branch of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Rowland Coffie Dorkenoo, has expressed optimism that more citizens will register their vehicles despite Parliament’s inability to amend the LI 2181 Road Traffic Regulation 2012 within the expected 21 sitting days before the Christmas break.

In an interview with our news team, Mr. Dorkenoo expressed surprise at seeing private cars and tricycles lined up for registration on the first working day of 2026. He explained that although Parliament had not amended the regulation to allow for the issuance of new vehicle registration number plates—a situation that discouraged many from registering their vehicles—citizens still turned up in large numbers to complete the process.

He revealed that findings showed many people who purchased vehicles as early as 2025 had postponed registration until 2026. Nevertheless, he observed that several private cars and tricycles were registered under the existing system. He assured those who had already registered their vehicles before the amendment that they would not regret their decision, as they would still be issued new registration numbers through the use of newly purchased roadworthy certificates. He encouraged vehicle owners who registered before 2023 to visit DVLA offices for what he described as “onboarding,” so they could be included in the new registration process.

Mr. Dorkenoo further disclosed that, unlike in 2025, the Winneba DVLA office did not face network challenges this year. He attributed this improvement to the provision of standby internet connections, which helped avoid delays in communication. He also advised road users, particularly drivers, to adhere to safety measures by avoiding wrongful overtaking, overspeeding, drunk driving, and other dangerous practices in order to reduce casualties in 2026.

Our news team observed that some vehicles had already been issued new registration plates in the first week of operations. Customers visiting the DVLA office were also being attended to for services such as roadworthiness certification, new driving licenses, renewals, and replacements. Mr. Dorkenoo disclosed that the Winneba branch undertook several pre-registration inspections in December 2025 to prevent overcrowding. During the exercise, 22 cars and 35 motorbikes, and tricycles were inspected.

He identified the activities of illegal middlemen as a major challenge facing DVLA offices across the country and cautioned customers against dealing with third parties who often exploit and defraud them.

In separate interviews, many customers praised the staff of the Winneba DVLA branch for their professionalism and dedication in carrying out their duties.