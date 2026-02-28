Winneba Assembly Pledges Roads, Markets and Youth Jobs in 2026 Push

The Effutu Municipal Assembly (EMA) has convened a town hall forum in Winneba, bringing together traditional leaders, religious bodies, security agencies, and residents to account for past spending and chart a concrete development agenda for the year ahead.

The forum, held at the Municipal Assembly Hall, served as both a performance review and a forward-looking planning session, with senior officials presenting detailed breakdowns of completed projects, ongoing works, and budget allocations across key sectors.

Municipal Chief Executive Rev. Atta Mensah told participants that sustained investment and community discipline were essential to keeping Winneba attractive to businesses and investors. He used the platform to appeal directly to the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to prioritise the hiring of local youth and artisans, arguing that anchoring employment within the municipality would have an immediate and lasting effect on the local economy.

The Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, reinforced the call for cohesion, urging residents to look past political and personal differences and unite behind the municipality’s growth agenda. The paramount chief also pressed the Assembly to move on plans for a children’s recreational park, describing it as a tool for both youth welfare and tourism development.

Municipal Development Planning Officer Abubakar Saddique Adam presented a cross-sectoral project overview. On education, the Assembly completed a six-unit classroom block at Don Bosco and supplied dual desks to schools. Health infrastructure saw the renovation of the Woarabeba Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound. Water and sanitation improvements included new boreholes with treatment systems, procurement of skip containers, and upgrade works at the Sankor final disposal site.

On infrastructure, the Assembly completed construction of Nananom Road, culverts at Konfoadae, and reshaped several key municipal roads. An irrigation dam at Ntakofem is now operational, enabling farmers to cultivate year-round. Social protection programmes saw toolkits distributed to apprentices and targeted support extended to Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

Budget Analyst Daniel Twum Barima separately presented the Assembly’s annual financial plan, detailing how resources would be allocated to support planned priorities.

Looking ahead, the Assembly identified road improvements, drainage expansion, construction of modern markets, and reinforced investment in education, healthcare, and sanitation as its headline commitments for the year.

The meeting closed with an open session that allowed residents to raise concerns and press officials directly on pending development matters. Rev. Atta Mensah closed proceedings by reaffirming the Assembly’s commitment to inclusive planning and greater transparency in the management of public resources.