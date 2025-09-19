Winneba Alumni Tackle Student Indiscipline at Memorial Lectures

The Winneba Secondary School (WINNESEC) Old Students’ Association (WOSA) will convene the 14th Annual Dowuona Hammond Memorial Lectures next Wednesday, addressing one of Ghana’s most pressing educational challenges through the lens of disciplinary reform.

The event, scheduled for September 24, 2025, at the Ghana–India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Accra, centers on the theme “Indiscipline in Senior High Schools in Ghana: Causes and Remedies.” The choice of topic reflects growing national concerns about behavioral standards in secondary education institutions across the country.

Prof. Kwasi Yankah, a product of Winneba Secondary School and former Minister of State for Tertiary Education, will chair the proceedings. The renowned humanities scholar and current Emeritus Professor at Ashesi University represents the academic gravitas WOSA brings to national discourse.

Mr. Hayford Mensah Tetteh, current headmaster of WINNESEC and member of the Class of 1993, will deliver the keynote address. His insider perspective on contemporary disciplinary challenges promises practical insights for addressing behavioral issues plaguing Ghana’s secondary schools.

The association will honor Mr. Robert M. Aheto, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FWF Microfinance Ltd and Class of 1997 graduate, as the Personality of Honour. This recognition underscores WOSA’s tradition of celebrating alumni achievements across diverse professional sectors.

The memorial lectures commemorate Alfred Jonas Dowuona-Hammond, who founded WINNESEC in 1951 and served as its first headmaster until 1957. Beyond educational leadership, Dowuona-Hammond distinguished himself as Ghana’s second Minister of Education after independence, serving from 1960 to 1964, and later as Minister of Transport and Communication.

The gathering represents more than ceremonial remembrance. Alumni spanning five decades will converge to address systemic challenges facing Ghana’s educational sector, particularly the disciplinary frameworks essential for academic success and character development.

Media personalities Citizen Ato Dadzie and Nana Ama will participate in the proceedings, alongside members of the Dowuona Hammond family, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the discussions and recommendations.

WOSA’s commitment to educational discourse extends beyond annual gatherings. The association regularly engages with policy matters affecting secondary education, leveraging the collective expertise of graduates who have achieved prominence in academia, government, business, and civil society.

The timing proves particularly relevant as Ghana’s Ministry of Education (MoE) continues implementing reforms across the secondary education landscape. The lectures provide a platform for evidence-based discussions that could influence policy directions and school management practices nationwide.

WINNESEC’s alumni network spans multiple generations and professional disciplines, creating a unique forum for examining educational challenges from various perspectives. This diversity of experience enhances the quality of analysis and potential solutions emerging from the memorial lectures.

The event also strengthens intergenerational bonds within the WOSA community, fostering mentorship relationships and collaborative initiatives that benefit current students and the broader educational sector.