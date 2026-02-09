Williams Guides Athletic Bilbao to Victory over Levante

Ghana international Inaki Williams contributed to Athletic Bilbao’s triumph over Levante as the Basque side secured a crucial four goals to two home win in La Liga on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The Athletic Bilbao captain, who completed the full ninety minutes at Estadio de San Mames, provided at least one confirmed assist as the hosts ended their winless league run stretching back to early December. The victory moved Athletic to tenth position in the La Liga standings on 28 points from 23 matches.

Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring in the 29th minute before doubling his tally five minutes later to give Athletic a commanding two goal advantage at halftime. The match appeared settled before Levante mounted a late rally.

Unai Elgezabal reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 81st minute, and Jon Ander Olasagasti added another in the fourth minute of stoppage time to set up a tense conclusion. However, Athletic responded emphatically to secure all three points.

Spain international Nico Serrano restored the two goal cushion in the 86th minute before Williams provided the assist for Robert Navarro’s strike in the ninth minute of added time to seal the victory.

The performance marked an important contribution from Williams, who came into the fixture seeking to maintain momentum following his dramatic late winner against Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on February 4, 2026. Williams scored the decisive goal in the 96th minute of that cup tie, with his younger brother Nico providing the assist to send Athletic through to the semifinals.

The 31 year old forward has endured a challenging 2025 to 2026 campaign disrupted by injury. Williams missed multiple matches over a two month period in late 2025 while dealing with an abductor injury, limiting his goalscoring opportunities.

Athletic Bilbao had struggled in La Liga prior to Sunday’s encounter, failing to record a victory in six consecutive league fixtures since defeating Atletico Madrid on December 6, 2025. The win provides crucial relief for manager Ernesto Valverde, whose side had slipped to eleventh place before kickoff.

Levante remain in nineteenth position on 18 points from 22 matches, five points adrift of safety in their battle to retain top flight status.

Williams will now turn his attention to building consistency as Athletic prepare for their next fixture. Athletic's immediate focus remains on climbing the La Liga table and advancing in the Copa del Rey, where they have reached the semifinals.