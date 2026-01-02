Will Smith Sued for Sexual Harassment by Tour Violinist

Will Smith faces sexual harassment allegations from professional violinist Brian King Joseph, who filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on December 30, 2025. The complaint names both the actor and his company, Treyball Studios Management, as defendants.

Joseph, who previously competed on America’s Got Talent, joined Smith’s tour in March 2025 after initially performing at a San Diego show in November 2024. The lawsuit alleges Smith engaged in predatory behavior while developing a closer relationship with the musician.

According to court documents reviewed by Variety, Smith allegedly told Joseph that “you and I have such a special connection, that I don’t have with anyone else” during the months leading up to the Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour. Joseph claims these statements were part of a pattern intended to groom him for sexual exploitation.

The lawsuit centers on an incident in Las Vegas during the tour’s first leg in March. Joseph returned to his hotel room to find someone had unlawfully entered and left behind belongings including wipes, HIV medication with another individual’s name, and a handwritten note. The note reportedly read: “Brian, I’ll be back no later 5:30, just us” with a drawn heart and the signature “Stone F.”

Joseph interpreted this as an imminent threat and immediately contacted hotel security, Smith’s representatives, and local police through a non-emergency line. However, the musician alleges that instead of receiving support, a representative for Smith accused him of lying and terminated him days later.

The complaint quotes the representative allegedly saying: “Everyone is telling me that what happened to you is a lie, nothing happened, and you made the whole thing up.”

Joseph’s attorney, Jonathan J. Delshad, told Newsweek that his client was headlined in one of the concerts before the termination. The lawsuit accuses Smith of retaliation under the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), wrongful termination, Bane Act violation, Ralph Act violation, and sexual harassment under FEHA.

Joseph suffered humiliation, mental and physical distress, anxiety, PTSD and other mental illnesses as a result of the termination, according to his attorney. The complaint also cites economic loss and reputational harm stemming from the sudden dismissal.

The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined by a jury. Representatives for Smith have not publicly commented on the allegations. This legal action comes shortly after a separate three million dollar lawsuit was filed against Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, by former associate Bilaal Salaam in December 2024.

Smith’s Based on a True Story tour ran from June through September 2025 following the March release of his album of the same name.