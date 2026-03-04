Wildlife Crime Fighters Mark 10 Years, 355 Arrests and 100% Conviction Rate

The Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), the international organisation that uses intelligence-led undercover operations to dismantle wildlife trafficking networks, has published a decade-in-review report showing 104 criminal networks disrupted, more than 355 high-value arrests secured, and a 100 percent conviction rate in all cases concluded before the courts since its founding in 2015.

The report, released on Thursday, March 5, highlights 2025 as one of the most consequential years in the organisation’s history, with 48 arrests including nine high-level traffickers across multiple continents. Among them was one of the biggest pangolin-scale traffickers ever arrested, a case from Nigeria that followed years of intelligence collection and deep penetration into transnational trafficking networks. Twenty-two criminal networks were disrupted in 2025 alone, eight of which were described as severely weakened in their operations and financial capacity.

West Africa, and Nigeria in particular, has been central to the WJC’s operational model. Between 2016 and 2019, Nigeria became the world’s largest hub for pangolin trafficking, linked to more than half of all global seizures and a major transit point for ivory bound for Asia. Since the WJC embedded itself with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), 91 percent of all pangolin seizures in Nigeria between July 2021 and December 2025 have involved WJC intelligence support, and major shipments from Nigerian ports have been halted for more than three years.

Ghana’s own enforcement architecture has also been strengthened in parallel. Born Free USA, working alongside Ghana’s Wildlife Law Enforcement Task Force (WLETF) established in 2023, provided new covert audio and video investigative equipment to Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire in late 2025. Ghana’s task force used the equipment during a late December operation that seized nearly 4,000 shark fins worth between $300,000 and $400,000 on the illegal market, with the primary suspect arrested and handed over for prosecution.

The WJC’s decade-long multimedia report is available at wildlifejustice.org and combines operational footage, case highlights and infographics to document how the organisation has helped shift wildlife crime from a low-risk enterprise into one where traffickers face a credible prospect of arrest, prosecution and imprisonment.