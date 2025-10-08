WiLDAF Equips Women for Extractives with Intensive Machine Training

In a significant push for gender integration in the extractive sector, Women in Law and Development in Ghana (WiLDAF Ghana), in collaboration with MOBICRANE, has launched an intensive skills training programme for young women in Takoradi, Western Region.

The initiative, part of the PvP Fair4All Project, aimed to break barriers and empower the participants with high-demand technical skills.

The two-day workshop, which came off in Takoradi combined theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical experience.

Participants were taken through essential Human Resource principles, alternative business models for entrepreneurship, and crucially, practical sessions on heavy machine operation and vital safety protocols.

The training directly addressed the systemic challenges women face in the small-scale mining sector, such as limited access to capital and unsafe working conditions.

By equipping them with technical expertise and sustainable business practices, the programme sought to diversify their livelihoods and enhance their economic resilience.

Each participant received a full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, including helmets, goggles, and masks. To ensure full participation

At the end of the training, the women expressed profound gratitude to the organisers for the transformative opportunity that has empowered them economically. They however appealed to the organisers to link them to companies that will need their services.

Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF Ghana) is a national women’s rights network established as country focal network of WiLDAF Africa in 1991 and registered in in 1993 by a group of eminent Ghanaian women.

Its membership comprises institutions and individuals including lawyers, traditional leaders, journalists, doctors, teachers, and development practitioners, Academics, youth-led organizations, farmers, traders, urban and rural women, etc. Current membership stands at 348, (comprising 240 institutions, 7 youth networks and 101 individuals).