Widow Cites Citizenship Status in Funeral Rights Dispute

Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh, widow of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has petitioned the Kumasi High Court seeking legal clarification on her husband’s citizenship status and its implications for funeral arrangements and inheritance rights. The move adds another layer to an already complex legal battle surrounding the musician’s final rites.

In a letter addressed to Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur through her lawyer, Mr William Kusi, Mrs Fosuh stated that she is seeking clarification concerning her late husband’s citizenship status and the consequent implications for custody and funeral rights under both Ghanaian and German law. The petition highlights a citizenship issue that could fundamentally affect who has legal authority over the musician’s funeral arrangements.

According to Mrs Fosuh, her husband renounced his Ghanaian citizenship after acquiring German nationality more than two decades ago. She explained that in the year 2000, her husband formally applied for German citizenship, which was duly granted. Following that acquisition, in accordance with Section 9 of the Ghana Nationality Act, he renounced his Ghanaian citizenship by submitting a written declaration to the Ministry of the Interior through the Embassy of Ghana in Bonn, Germany.

The renunciation process was completed officially, with all fees paid and documentation provided, Mrs Fosuh noted. His renunciation was processed under File No. SCR/TA14/184/01AG, and he paid the official fee of 200 Deutsche Marks in Bonn. She has attached a copy of the letter of renunciation and the supporting documents to her court filing.

This citizenship argument represents a significant legal strategy in the ongoing dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral arrangements. The Kumasi High Court Five adjourned proceedings to October 28, 2025, after the first defendant, Abusua Panin Kofi Owusu, filed a process challenging Mrs Fosuh’s capacity as the lawful wife of the deceased. The presiding judge postponed proceedings to allow the court to first determine the issue of the plaintiff’s legal standing before considering the substantive matter.

The citizenship issue introduces complex questions about which country’s laws should govern funeral and inheritance matters. If Daddy Lumba was indeed a German citizen who had formally renounced his Ghanaian citizenship, it could affect traditional family claims under customary law. German law typically grants surviving spouses significant rights over funeral arrangements and estate matters, while Ghanaian customary law often prioritizes extended family involvement.

The dispute has already drawn multiple parties into court. Mrs Fosuh filed a lawsuit on October 2, 2025, against Abusua Panyin Kofi Owusu, Priscilla Ofori, and the Transitions Funeral Home for downplaying her capacity as the legal wife of Daddy Lumba. The second and third defendants, Ms Priscilla Ofori, known publicly as Odo Broni, and the Transitions Funeral Home, filed a conditional appearance motion, which permitted 14 days to gather the necessary documents and proofs.

Priscilla Ofori’s involvement complicates matters considerably. She lived with the musician for over 15 years and had six children with him. The musician’s family has issued its own statement through lawyers claiming that Odo Broni was the recognized wife of Daddy Lumba and should perform widowhood rites.

The family’s lawyers have contested Mrs Fosuh’s claims entirely. In a statement dated October 1, 2025, they alleged that Mrs Fosuh abandoned her then husband when she refused to relocate from Germany to Ghana with Daddy Lumba after he suffered a health condition some 15 years ago. They further claimed that as far back as 2018, Mrs Fosuh expressed her intent to initiate divorce proceedings against Daddy Lumba and subsequently presented traditional drinks to his family, an act signifying the dissolution of their marriage under Akan customary law.

But Mrs Fosuh’s citizenship argument introduces an entirely different dimension. If Daddy Lumba had formally renounced his Ghanaian citizenship and was legally a German citizen at the time of his death, questions arise about whether Akan customary practices like presenting drinks to dissolve a marriage would have legal force over a German citizen. German law doesn’t recognize such traditional practices, and if the marriage was also registered in Germany, German law might take precedence.

The timing of the citizenship renunciation matters significantly. Mrs Fosuh claims it occurred in 2000, shortly after Daddy Lumba obtained German citizenship. Ghana has allowed dual nationality since 2000 under the Ghana Citizenship Act, but that doesn’t mean Daddy Lumba took advantage of that option. If he formally renounced his Ghanaian citizenship before dual nationality became available, he would have been exclusively a German citizen for the last 25 years.

There’s also the question of whether the renunciation was properly completed. The renunciation becomes legal only after Ghana’s Minister of Interior has issued a Certificate. Mrs Fosuh claims to have the renunciation letter and supporting documents, including the file number and payment receipt, but whether a certificate was actually issued remains to be confirmed by the court.

Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra. Since then, the circumstances surrounding his death and the arrangements for his funeral have been contested. Mrs Fosuh and the musician’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, issued a statement on October 13, 2025, calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, citing three conflicting accounts.

The children of the late highlife icon have distanced themselves from the ongoing court case over their father’s funeral and burial arrangements. In a statement signed by Charlyn Fosuh on behalf of all the children he had with Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, they clarified that they are not involved in any legal proceedings and do not wish to be part of any internal family disputes. Their withdrawal from the litigation suggests they’re caught between competing claims from their mother and the extended family.

The original funeral plans had been scheduled for December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, but those arrangements are now on hold pending court resolution. The application for an injunction against the first, second, and third defendants was withheld until the process filed to challenge the plaintiff’s capacity as the lawful wife could be determined.

What makes this case particularly complex is the intersection of multiple legal systems and traditions. There’s Ghanaian customary law, which the extended family invokes to support their authority over funeral arrangements. There’s Ghanaian statutory law, which Mrs Fosuh might invoke as a surviving spouse if the marriage was legally recognized. And there’s German law, which could apply if Daddy Lumba was indeed a German citizen at the time of his death.

The citizenship question also affects property and inheritance rights. If Daddy Lumba was a German citizen, German inheritance law might govern the distribution of his estate, at least for assets located in Germany. That could give Mrs Fosuh, as the surviving spouse under German law, a stronger claim than she would have under Ghanaian customary law, where extended family often plays a larger role in inheritance matters.

For now, the court must first resolve the threshold question of Mrs Fosuh’s legal standing before it can address the substantive issues of funeral rights and citizenship implications. But the citizenship argument she’s raised introduces fascinating questions about which legal system should apply when a Ghanaian-born musician who built his career in Ghana may have formally become a German citizen decades ago.

The case highlights broader tensions between traditional family structures and modern legal frameworks, between customary practices and statutory law, and between competing claims of legitimacy in relationships that may have had both formal and informal dimensions. It’s a reminder that even for public figures whose lives were celebrated, death can reveal unresolved questions that no amount of fame or success could answer while alive.