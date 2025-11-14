Widespread enthusiasm greets Krif Foundation’s upcoming Regal Influence Summit

Interest in the upcoming high-level Regal Influence Summit, organized by the Krif Foundation, continues to surge across Africa.

A team from the foundation recently visited Nigeria and other countries as part of efforts to deepen engagement ahead of the event.

During the visit, they met with senators, past and present, as well as former governors and high profile officials, to discuss Africa’s collective leadership vision and the summit’s role in advancing it.

According to the KRIF Foundation, the warm reception and commitment expressed during these meetings reflect the growing enthusiasm among African leaders to be part of a continental dialogue on influence, leadership, and legacy.

In a statement, the organisers said coordinators in several African countries have also been sending in positive updates, confirming participation of high profile personalities who have been pledging support for the summit’s mission.

“The response from across the continent has been overwhelmingly encouraging,” the foundation’s statement dated November 10, and signed by Managing Director Mrs. Awura Adjoa Okosun, read in part.

“We are witnessing a renewed sense of unity and purpose among African leaders who believe that true influence must serve people, shape policy, and inspire transformation,” it added

The three-day summit, scheduled to take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, will bring together Heads of State, First Ladies, Royal Majesties, policymakers, CEOs, philanthropists, and innovators under the theme “Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations.”

The event which also features the Regal Influence Leadership Awards, will provide a platform for redefining leadership through collaboration, innovation, and legacy-building initiatives that advance Africa’s voice in global affairs.