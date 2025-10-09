WIASE Kyidomhene Appeals To Bono East Regional House Of Chiefs To Ensure Peace

Source: Baffo Kudom

A call has been made to the President of Bono East House of Chiefs, Nana Owusu Sakyi III, who doubles as the Paramount Chief of the Basa traditional area, to see to it that peace reigns in the region.

King Nana Kofi Baah I, Kyidomhene of Wiase traditional area, addressed the press during an exclusive interview after the launching of the 60th enthronement anniversary of Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, paramount chief of Prang traditional area.

Nana Kofi said that without peace and unity, the region could not develop and make economic progress, hence his call to take steps and work hard to achieve peace and prosperity for the people of the Bono East region and the country as a whole.

He stated emphatically that Chieftaincy disputes have almost swallowed up the chieftaincy institution in the region due to corruption, disregard for the rule of law, and the installation of impostors and dangerous people as Odikro (the smaller chiefs), divisional chiefs, and paramount chiefs.

The Kyidomhene of Wiase traditional area recounted that the launching of the 60th enthronement anniversary of Prang paramount chief, which coincides with Nkyifie Yam Festival on 16 November this year, taught many lessons, including truthfulness and faithfulness, praising Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III for exuding diligent leadership qualities in uniting his people since ascending to the throne 60 years ago.

Nana Kofi Baah I seized the opportunity to congratulate Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III and offered God’s blessings, praying for him to be granted a long life and strength.

Additionally, he commended the regional house of Chiefs’ tireless efforts in running the office.