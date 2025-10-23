Nigerian Police Arrest Omoyele Sowore for Alleged Court Order Violation

Nigeria Police Force arrested activist and 2023 presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday for allegedly leading protesters into a restricted area in defiance of a court order.

Police spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin told newsmen in Abuja that Sowore, who ran for president under the African Action Congress (AAC) banner in 2023, was taken into custody inside the court premises on October 23. Hundeyin said the activist would be charged once investigations are concluded.

According to the police spokesman, thirteen people previously arrested all mentioned that Sowore led them into the restricted area in clear contravention of a court order. He argued it would be unjust to prosecute those earlier arrested while leaving out the person alleged to have led them.

Eight persons who participated in the Free Nnamdi Kanu Protest were arrested on Monday in front of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, while five others were picked up around the Ministry of Finance, bringing the total number of suspects to thirteen, Hundeyin said. He added that they were arraigned the following day and did not spend up to 24 hours in police custody.

Hundeyin stressed the protest breached a restriction order issued to maintain public order within parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He said Sowore would also be arraigned soon.

Sowore, a journalist and political activist, has been arrested multiple times by Nigerian authorities over his advocacy activities. He founded the news platform Sahara Reporters and has been a vocal critic of successive Nigerian governments. The Free Nnamdi Kanu movement advocates for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been in detention since 2021 facing treason charges.

The arrest has drawn attention to ongoing tensions between Nigerian authorities and activist groups over freedom of assembly and protest rights in the capital.