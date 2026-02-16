Why Recognition Matters in Relationships

Story By Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammed Faisal Mustapha.

In a world where relationships often face the pressures of modern life, the Peace and Love Conference Awards and Dinner is positioning gratitude as the cornerstone of lasting unions. According to its Founder and Convener, Amb. Gloria Binney, the initiative is designed to inspire couples and families to celebrate one another openly, intentionally and publicly.

In an exclusive interview during the event, Amb. Binney emphasised that appreciation and mutual respect are essential for building stable homes and stronger communities.

“The overall idea of the event is to celebrate people who have impacted our lives in the right way. If your husband has been an amazing husband or your wife has been so good to you, this is a beautiful opportunity to say thank you.”

The Peace and Love Conference Awards and Dinner has grown into a distinctive social platform where individuals nominate spouses, partners, and loved ones who have made meaningful contributions to their lives. The recognitions culminate in a carefully curated dinner night that blends celebration with emotional storytelling.

Amb. Binney explained that the ceremony is intentionally designed to create memorable, heartwarming experiences for both nominees and attendees.

“You may simply step out with your husband for dinner, only to realise you are being recognised as the best woman of the year. Isn’t that amazing?”

The surprise element, she noted, often transforms the evening into a deeply emotional occasion one that reminds participants of the power of recognition and affirmation.

Beyond celebration, the conference seeks to drive a broader social message: peaceful homes form the foundation of peaceful societies. By encouraging couples to honour each other publicly, the initiative aims to normalise gratitude and reciprocity in relationships.

Amb. Binney believes appreciation is not merely romantic sentiment but a practical tool for sustaining harmony.

“Do unto others what you want them to do for you. Give peace to people you want peace from them.”

Her message to couples was candid and direct: love and respect must flow both ways.

“You cannot treat your husband like a slave and expect him to treat you like a queen. It will not happen. Treat people the way you want to be treated, and you will have peace and love.”

The 2025 edition of the Peace and Love Conference Awards and Dinner brought together couples, families and community members to honour enduring relationships and celebrate shared journeys. Through storytelling, recognition and shared celebration, the event continues to champion emotional intelligence, gratitude and respect as the pillars of healthy relationships.

For Amb. Binney, the mission remains simple yet powerful: encourage people to celebrate love while they still can.

“We must learn to honour people while they are alive and present in our lives.”