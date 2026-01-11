Kofi Mole Questions Why Azonto Became Dismissive Label

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mole has criticised the growing tendency to use Azonto as an insult for music considered outdated, questioning why a genre that once represented national identity is now being dismissed and mislabelled.

Speaking on Luv FM’s DriveTimeOnLuv show with host Melvin, the Don’t Be Late hitmaker reacted to comments suggesting he should abandon Azonto music. He challenged critics who now refer to the genre dismissively, asking why something that defined Ghana’s sound has become synonymous with inferior music.

“Someone said I should stop doing Azonto music,” he recalled. “I asked: Why is Azonto suddenly ‘Indian music’? That’s our identity.”

Azonto, a subgenre of Hiplife that went viral in the early 2010s, helped project Ghana’s music onto the global stage before fading from mainstream prominence. Kofi Mole argued that Ghana missed a critical opportunity to establish Azonto as its signature sound, blaming premature abandonment by the industry and listeners.

“Azonto could have been our global sound,” he stated. “That was our identity and we put it in the trash.”

The rapper pointed to what he sees as a destructive pattern in Ghana’s music industry: constantly chasing new trends before existing sounds can mature and gain international traction. According to him, this cycle prevents local genres from developing the staying power needed for global recognition.

“We move on too fast,” he said. “Before a sound can grow, people say it’s old and force artists to chase the next thing.”

Kofi Mole drew comparisons with other African and Caribbean nations that have successfully built globally recognizable musical brands around specific genres. He cited Nigeria’s dominance with Afrobeats, South Africa’s ownership of Amapiano, and Jamaica’s enduring reggae legacy.

“Nigeria is known for Afrobeats. South Africa owns Amapiano. Jamaica owns reggae,” he explained. “But Ghana? We don’t have that one sound the world knows us for.”

The musician also lamented the lack of structure and unity within Ghana’s music industry, describing an environment where artists operate in isolation without feeling connected to a broader collective vision.

“Ghana music is supposed to be booming more than this, but something is wrong,” he said. “Everybody is on their own. I don’t even feel an industry vibe.”

He criticised the absence of clear systems, noting that promotions are driven largely by goodwill rather than dependable structures, making the entertainment business unnecessarily unstable.

Kofi Mole also addressed the emotional toll that online criticism takes on artists, explaining how negative commentary can discourage musicians from developing distinctive sounds. He suggested that constant ridicule on social media platforms discourages artistic experimentation and pushes creators toward safer, more commercially acceptable choices.

“You can work all day in the studio, then someone wakes up online to trash your work,” he said. “That alone can make artists abandon the sound.”

The rapper urged musicians and music fans to reclaim Azonto with pride, describing it as a core part of Ghana’s musical identity that deserves preservation rather than mockery. He expressed concern that Ghana’s music culture has become overly sensationalized, with trends fading quickly and entire eras being discarded.

While acknowledging that Ghana’s music industry has achieved some success, Kofi Mole insists the country is underperforming relative to its cultural influence and geographic position. He argued that Ghana’s status as a gateway to Africa should translate into stronger musical dominance.

“We are doing well, but we are supposed to be doing way better,” he said. “Ghana is the gateway to Africa. Our music should reflect that power.”

His comments have reignited debate within Ghana’s entertainment circles about why the country, despite producing internationally successful artists and pioneering various genres, has struggled to establish a defining global sound comparable to its regional competitors.

Some industry observers agree that Ghana’s quick adoption of new trends reflects creativity but also prevents consolidation around signature sounds. Others defend the approach, arguing that musical evolution requires experimentation rather than rigid attachment to specific genres.

The conversation comes as younger Ghanaian artists increasingly blend multiple influences, from drill and trap to highlife and gospel, creating hybrid sounds that resist easy categorization but may lack the unified identity Kofi Mole advocates for.

Kofi Mole rose to prominence with hits including Don’t Be Late, Mensah, and Odobra. He has consistently incorporated Azonto elements into his music despite shifting industry trends.