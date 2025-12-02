Former Felipe Massa is seeking to be recognised as the rightful winner of the 2008 Formula 1 World Championship Drivers’ title. Let’s see what happened, but before that, make sure to try sports betting platform 1xBet and its Formula 1 section.

In 2008, Massa lost the championship to Lewis Hamilton by just 1 point after a dramatic final race. The key controversy centres on the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, where Nelson Piquet Jr. intentionally crashed his car on orders from his team, Renault F1 Team. The idea was to bring out the safety car and assist his teammate Fernando Alonso's strategy.

What is he asking for

Massa argues that if that race had been investigated properly and the result annulled (or the standings revised), then Hamilton would have lost 6 points and Massa would have become champion.

He claims that senior figures in F1, most notably Bernie Ecclestone and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), knew about the manipulation at the time but failed to act.

As a result, Massa has pursued legal action in the UK courts. He is requesting a formal declaration that he was denied the title due to the misconduct and seeking damages, reportedly around £64 million. This is for the loss of 3 elements:

earning opportunities;

sponsorships;

and the win bonus he would have received as champion.

And speaking about bonuses, the slots at 1xBet ug also have these kinds of incentives to increase your chances of winning.

Massa frames his case as one of sporting justice. He argues that this isn’t merely about overturning a result but about acknowledging that the integrity of the sport was compromised and that he lost the championship not because of his own responsibility.

The arguments presented by the opposing side

Of course, his claim has met resistance.

The defendants argue that the case is time‑barred (too much time has passed) and point out Massa's own mistakes, including a poor pit stop at Singapore and other errors, as contributing to his defeat. Also, overturning a championship result after so many years is unprecedented and, as Scuderia Ferrari's Fred Vasseur put it, would be "strange".

