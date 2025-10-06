“Why I turned down Tiwa Savage for Sefa on “No Size”” – Freddy Blaze

Rising music sensation Freddy Blaze has revealed why he made a notable decision by choosing Ghanaian singer Sefa over Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage for his song “No Size”. According to Freddy Blaze, his choice was primarily driven by talent, as he believed Sefa would do more justice to the “No Size” hit song than Tiwa Savage would do.

Despite Tiwa Savage’s global recognition and being one of Africa’s top female musicians, Freddy Blaze in a recent interview explained that his decision for Sefa was based on artistic merit and vocal compatibility.

“I know that Tiwa Savage is an established artiste with global recognition, and I thought of featuring her on this track with plans already made, but I felt Sefa was a better fit. “Sefa’s unique vocal qualities and artistic approach evidently resonated more with the song, and I am very delighted we created some magic,” Freddy Blaze said.

The “No Size” song produced by Beatz Vampire is a love song that brings forth some emotional lyrics and an anthem for lovebirds. Released a few days ago, the song, which came along with some captivating visuals, is doing well across various streaming platforms.

Watch the visuals for “No Size” below