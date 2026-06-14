Why Ghana’s Men Struggle To Ask For Help

June is observed in many places as Men’s Mental Health Month, and in Ghana the timing is sharp. The men expected to hold up households and much of the economy are among those most at risk of suicide and least likely to ask for help.

The World Health Organization puts Ghana’s age standardised suicide rate among men at 20 per 100,000, above the African regional average of 18. That is a modelled estimate and runs well above the country’s reported death counts, but researchers agree on the pattern: suicide in Ghana is largely a male problem, shaped by financial strain and the shame attached to a man seen to be failing as a provider.

The Acting Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Eugene Dordoye, has called the trend both a health emergency and an economic one, since many of those who die are young. “For every life lost, three to five times more people attempt suicide,” he has said, and each attempt touches up to ten others.

The pressure behind that is concrete. Ghanaian men are cast, by custom and by circumstance, as the earners who cover school fees, rent, and the parents and relatives who lean on them. Ghanaian research on male suicide has traced how the loss of a job or income, and the sense of failing in that provider role, can push men toward crisis across ages and income levels.

The harder barrier is cultural. Boys here grow up with a short script: be strong, fix problems, carry your troubles quietly, and read distress as weakness. Research points to heavy psychological distress in Ghana, affecting close to a fifth of adults, yet the road from distress to help runs far shorter for women than for men, because male vulnerability is rarely given social permission. The result is a generation of men who solve everyone else’s problems and have nowhere to bring their own.

There has been progress. Ghana decriminalised attempted suicide in 2023, removing a law that had treated people in crisis as criminals and kept many from coming forward.

What advocates are asking for is modest. That men feel free to rest, to speak, and to seek help from professionals, trusted elders, or family, and to know that the strength the country reads into them is not lost by admitting a limit. Dordoye has pressed for stronger policy, more investment in services, and community campaigns to cut stigma. A country that leans on its men to build its economy and hold its homes together owes them the means to do it without breaking, in silence and alone.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Mental Health Authority runs a free national helpline on 0800 678 678.