Why Ghana’s Informal Settlements Keep Growing Despite Policy

Ghana’s housing deficit now stands at more than 1.8 million units, the Works and Housing Minister said in January, and about a third of the country’s urban residents live in slums. Those two figures explain why informal settlements keep spreading across Accra, Kumasi and other cities even as governments roll out upgrading schemes, secure development loans and write national housing policies. The settlements are not the problem. They are what an unmet housing gap looks like on the ground.

That gap is widening, not closing. Works and Housing Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei told the Government Accountability Series in January that more than half of Ghanaians now live in urban areas, a share projected to pass 72 percent by 2050, and that short housing supply is feeding overcrowding, rising prices and the spread of informal settlements. Ghana needs to build on the order of 100,000 units a year to keep pace, by official estimates, and has consistently fallen short.

The research backs the reading that this is structural rather than a matter of individual choice. A 2024 systematic review of informal settlements in Africa, which screened 574 studies and analysed 92 of them, concluded that such settlements arise from rapid urbanisation and act as markers of urban poverty, driven by the lack of affordable housing, weak spatial planning and poor land management rather than by the decisions of the people who live in them. The settlement, in that framing, is a symptom of formal housing markets that cannot deliver at the pace or price urban populations need.

Money is part of the story, but only part. Studies of upgrading programmes point to inadequate funding as a major obstacle, yet they also flag problems that cash alone does not fix. Community-level factors, including the mix of groups in a settlement, local attitudes toward outside intervention, and the absence of documented land ownership, repeatedly complicate delivery and blunt the long-term effect of interventions.

Land tenure is the sharpest of those barriers. Residents without papers or recognised occupancy rights are often shut out of formal upgrading, cannot use their homes to access finance, and hesitate to invest in improvements when they fear future eviction. Without secure tenure, there is little institutional reason for them to commit to long-term schemes.

A second recurring flaw is in how policy is designed. Work on settlements in Greater Accra has criticised blanket, one-size approaches that ignore the social, cultural and economic differences between communities. Areas with distinct histories, leadership structures, migration patterns and land arrangements get treated as if they face identical problems. The difference between a migrant-dominated settlement and an indigenous community, for instance, can shape land governance, infrastructure priorities and whether residents are willing to engage with official planning at all.

Smaller cities show the same dynamic. Research in Sunyani has found customary land authorities and informal land markets driving urban expansion, filling the space left by formal land administration. Many residents and business operators get their land through informal deals and know little about the rules that are supposed to govern development, producing a parallel system of land allocation that runs alongside, and sometimes instead of, the official one.

The conclusion researchers keep reaching is that upgrading needs more than infrastructure spending. They argue for planning that treats poorer communities as active participants rather than recipients of decisions made elsewhere, and for governance that draws on local knowledge and recognises existing community leadership. On that account the failure of many programmes is not technical but participatory: where residents do not understand or own an intervention, it rarely survives the end of donor funding or project supervision.

The policy implication is uncomfortable but clear. Informal settlements will keep expanding as long as the conditions producing them go unaddressed. Unaffordable formal housing, weak land governance, thin planning capacity, under-investment in infrastructure and insecure tenure drive informality faster than governments contain it. Demolitions remove buildings without touching those pressures. Relocation without tenure security reproduces them somewhere else. And upgrading that treats funding as a substitute for institutional reform tends to buy temporary improvement rather than lasting change.

With the housing deficit near 1.8 million units and urbanisation still climbing, these settlements are not going to vanish. The harder question is whether Ghana is building the kind of land and planning institutions that can manage urban growth for the cities it already has, not the ones its policies assume.