Why Ghana’s Homes Should Swap Concrete For Gardens

The rains are back, and across much of Ghana they run straight off paved compounds into choked gutters. That runoff could be growing food.

More and more homes in our towns now sit on yards tiled over completely in concrete. The tiles keep the mud down, but they also seal the ground and leave no room to grow anything. Giving back some of that space to a backyard garden would lift household health, trim food bills, and take a little weight off the wider economy.

The household case

For most homes, a small plot turns idle ground into a steady source of food. Staples that every kitchen leans on, such as tomatoes, pepper, garden eggs, kontomire, and spring onions, grow well in a modest bed and reach the pot fresh, without the chemical residues that worry many shoppers.

The savings are just as real. Food now swallows a large share of monthly spending, so vegetables picked from the yard work as a cushion when market prices climb. What a family does not spend at the market stays in the budget for other needs.

The national case

Spread across many homes, the effect adds up. Towns lean hard on rural farms for everyday vegetables. If thousands of households grew even a quarter of what they eat, that demand would ease, and so would the load on the supply routes that link the north to the cities.

Picking vegetables only when they are needed also cuts the losses that drain the sector after harvest, since less is left to spoil in transit or storage. A spread of small growers gives neighbourhoods a buffer too, when supply from any one region falters.

The national accounts point the same way. Ghana leans heavily on imports to feed its towns. Industry data put the tomato bill from Burkina Faso alone above $400 million a year, part of a food import bill that tops $2 billion. Every basket grown at home chips away at that, easing demand for foreign exchange and taking a little pressure off the cedi.

Garden beds help the city in another way. Bare soil drinks the rainwater that concrete simply sheds. Less runoff means less of the flash flooding that overwhelms drains each wet season.

The rain will keep falling for months yet. Lifting a few blocks and turning the soil under them is a small job. The downpour will do much of the rest.