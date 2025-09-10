Why Do Cryptocurrencies Fluctuate So Wildly?

In recent years, cryptocurrencies have captured all spheres of human life. Cryptocurrencies—whether Bitcoin, Ethereum, or lesser-known tokens—are known for their extreme volatility. What drives the dramatic ups and downs in their value? Let’s get the answers.

The Young and Thin Market

Although almost everyone can answer the question “What are cryptocurrencies?”, this financial market is still in its infancy. The crypto ecosystem does not have a strong, well-established regulatory base, deep liquidity, or institutional infrastructure in general. It does not have company assets, gold, and so on that would back it up. Accordingly, there is no stability seen in traditional markets.

Many coins trade at low volumes, meaning that only a small amount of coins are exchanged on a daily basis, which causes thin order books. Consequently, large orders can drastically shift prices. Sometimes, these cause waterfalls or pumps from even moderate trades. For instance, a sizable sell order might trigger a rapid decline, creating a “waterfall” effect.

In addition, the crypto market has a limited number of trading counterparts. In other words, there are not enough buyers and sellers to fully absorb large transactions. This results in a disproportionately large impact on the price of each trade. For some, such rapid price movements are an opportunity for significant gains. For others, it is a disadvantage in the form of an undesirable increased risk and susceptibility to manipulation.

The Role of “News”—and Emotional Reactions

The crypto market works around the clock and seven days a week. This means that any news can have an immediate and impactful effect on the price. Fluctuations happen after announcements such as regulatory crackdowns, security breaches, technological upgrades, or endorsements from influential figures.

Positive news, such as mainstream adoption or regulatory clarity, can lead to an increase in price. For example, a country or even a well-known company announces acceptance of a certain cryptocurrency. As a result, the demand typically goes up. Higher demand pushes prices upward. Similarly, the confidence in a particular coin or crypto market in general can be destroyed with news on security breaches, bans, or scandals.

The price shifts are further intensified by the herd behavior among traders. It happens because the crypto market is decentralized and has a fast-paced nature. Traders often react impulsively to news, mimicking the actions of others. A celebrity endorsement of a new coin can suddenly inflate prices. Equally sharp corrections, though, are not far behind. The emotions also play a large role in shaping market dynamics. Traders, especially those with little experience, can have a fear of missing out.

Whales: The Big Fish That Move the Pond

“Whales” are large holders of cryptocurrencies. Those owning massive quantities of coins have an outsized influence over the market. By buying or selling large chunks, they can move prices. Their actions trigger cascades of reactions from smaller traders. This often happens because their trading often influences retail traders’ sentiment, leading to panic selling or Fear of Missing Out. The whales take advantage of this and artificially influence the price of crypto.

There is another big way that the whales can make waves. It happens when one or more whales decide to liquidate holdings. Since these whales can hold millions or even billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies, this typically causes rapid declines. Accumulation, on the other hand, can trigger rallies. Their influence underscores the importance of monitoring large holdings. One should also understand their potential to sway market trends.

Bottom Line

Overall, the interplay of news, collective emotional reactions, and herd mentality creates a highly volatile environment. The fact that the market is still developing further aggravates the situation. Even a few whales making moves can have outsized effects on prices. Although this volatility presents traders with earning opportunities, it additionally indicates the risks that are present in the cryptocurrency space.

Can volatility ever calm down? It is unlikely to happen in the near future. At the moment, the crypto market lacks the stability provided by strong regulatory frameworks, deep liquidity, and institutional infrastructure. As it will mature, it is more likely to become more stable. The introduction of regulations can further reduce uncertainty. Individuals and institutions will be more open to making long-term investments, reducing speculative swings. The higher trading volumes and liquidity can also contribute to lower volatility.