Why Christians Disagree On Whether Jesus Had Siblings

The New Testament names four brothers of Jesus, yet Christians have argued for centuries over whether they were his siblings, his cousins or his older stepbrothers.

The Gospels of Mark and Matthew list the four by name, James, Joseph, Simon and Judas, and mention unnamed sisters in the same breath. The Apostle Paul adds his own reference, calling one of them “James, the Lord’s brother.” On the surface the language looks plain. The dispute is over what the word brother actually meant.

Three readings have competed since the early church, and each still maps onto a major Christian tradition.

The first takes the texts at face value. Most Protestants hold that Mary and Joseph had children together after Jesus was born, making these brothers his half siblings by blood. The view is often traced to a fourth century writer named Helvidius.

The second reads the term more broadly. The Roman Catholic Church, following Jerome, argues that the Greek word for brother, adelphos, along with its Hebrew and Aramaic roots, could stretch to cousins and other close kin, as wider family ties often did in the ancient Near East. On this reading the brothers were relatives, not children of Mary.

The third places the brothers in Joseph’s past. Eastern Orthodox tradition generally holds that they were Joseph’s children from a marriage before Mary, which would make them Jesus’ stepbrothers, and older than him.

Beneath the textual question sits a doctrinal one. Catholic and Orthodox teaching upholds the perpetual virginity of Mary, the belief that she remained a virgin throughout her life. A reading in which she bore other children cannot be squared with that, so both traditions favour interpretations that do not require it. Protestant churches, which do not hold the doctrine, see no reason to read the passages any way but literally.

The argument is not purely abstract. One of these brothers, James, became a leading figure in the early Jerusalem church, and the first century Jewish historian Josephus refers to him as the brother of Jesus, an unusually early witness from outside the Christian sources.

What the texts settle and what they leave open are two different things. They clearly name men called the brothers of Jesus. Whether the tie was blood, marriage or wider kinship is something the words alone do not decide, which is why, nearly two thousand years on, the answer still depends on which tradition is doing the reading.