Why Chiefs Must Stay Out of Partisan Politics – Nii Klagoon

In an era where urban expansion, land pressures, and youth disaffection increasingly test the authority of traditional institutions, Nii Bortey Klan I, known in traditional circles as Nii Klagon, the Klagon Mantse, speaks with uncommon clarity and conviction. In this exclusive interview with Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammad Faisal Mustapha , the Ga traditional ruler reflects on leadership, land stewardship, youth empowerment, chieftaincy reforms, and the evolving role of customary authority in Ghana’s democratic and developmental architecture.

The palace of Klagon is calm, deliberate, and steeped in ritual symbolism. Yet the conversation with its occupant is unmistakably contemporary. Nii Bortey Klan I is a traditional leader who speaks the language of development planning as fluently as that of ancestral obligation. His reign, he insists, is guided by a single principle: continuity with relevance.

“Tradition is not a museum piece. It is a living system that must respond intelligently to the needs of the people.”

Leadership in the traditional sense is trusteeship. The stool does not belong to me; it belongs to the people both the living and the unborn. My duty is to protect their heritage while creating opportunities for progress. If a chief enjoys the privileges of office without bearing the burden of accountability, then he has misunderstood the essence of kingship.

“A chief is first a servant. Authority without service is empty ceremony.”

Land is sacred. It is not a commodity to be traded recklessly. In Klagoon, we are strengthening customary land administration by insisting on proper documentation, transparency, and collaboration with state institutions. Chiefs must not be complicit in chaos. When land is mismanaged, it breeds conflict, poverty, and distrust.

He pauses before adding pointedly:

“The stool land must serve development, not personal enrichment.”

“When land administration fails, social stability collapses.”

We must speak to the youth in a language they understand education, skills, and opportunity. Culture should not alienate; it should inspire. I engage young people directly, encourage their participation in community decision making, and support initiatives that equip them for modern livelihoods.

“A tradition that loses its youth has already lost its future.”

A chief must be non partisan. The palace is not a campaign office. Our role is to hold all political actors accountable to the welfare of the people. When chiefs descend into partisanship, they fracture their own legitimacy.

“The stool must unite the people, not divide them along party lines.”

Any society that sidelines women limits its own progress. Queen mothers and women leaders are indispensable to social cohesion, conflict resolution, and moral guidance. Customary systems must evolve to fully recognise and institutionalise their authority.

“Culture thrives when it listens to the wisdom of its women.”

When history judges my reign, I want it said that Klagon became more united, more educated, and more respected. Development is not only roads and buildings; it is dignity, peace, and shared purpose.

“The true legacy of a chief is not what he owned, but what he built for his people.”

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammad Faisal Mustapha…