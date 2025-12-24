Why 2028 Demands Leadership That Works for the People

Ghana is approaching a defining moment in its history. The 2028 general election is not merely a political contest; it is an opportunity for the nation to reflect on recent governance, assess leadership records, and choose a path that can shape the country’s economic, social, and political future. The facts are clear: the nation has faced significant economic challenges in recent years, and citizens are looking for leaders capable of delivering tangible results.

Since 2017, Ghana has experienced economic pressures of historic magnitude. Public debt has risen sharply, inflation reached multi-year highs, and the Ghanaian cedi has weakened considerably. In 2023, the nation entered an International Monetary Fund (IMF) support programme and undertook debt restructuring to stabilize its finances. These developments, documented in reports by the Bank of Ghana, the Ministry of Finance, and the IMF, have affected households and businesses across the country, contributing to rising living costs and economic uncertainty.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has served as Vice President since 2017 and has been the government’s most visible economic spokesperson. As part of the Economic Management Team, he has been closely associated with the policies and decisions that coincided with these economic challenges. While leadership in Ghana is a collective responsibility, it is reasonable for citizens to consider the outcomes associated with senior officials when evaluating presidential candidates.

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, in contrast, offers a different public record. Since 2013, he has served as Member of Parliament for Assin Central and has not held an executive role in national economic management during the period of IMF engagement or debt restructuring. He is also a self-made entrepreneur with extensive business ventures in media, real estate, and trading. This private-sector experience has given him firsthand understanding of business operations, employment creation, and practical economic challenges—experience that is part of the public record and widely documented in Ghanaian media.

As a legislator, Kennedy Agyapong has been active in parliamentary debates and public discussions on governance, accountability, and institutional performance. These statements are verifiable and demonstrate his consistent engagement with issues affecting ordinary citizens.

The contrast between the two leadership profiles is clear: Ghanaans now face a choice between continuity with those associated with recent economic difficulties and a candidate whose record reflects legislative experience combined with direct engagement in the business sector. This distinction is critical when assessing which candidate is best positioned to respond to pressing national challenges.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains an important national figure whose intellectual capacity, governance experience, and international exposure cannot be dismissed. This article is not intended as personal criticism but as a call for unity and collaboration in the national interest. Ghana now stands at a moment where leadership must rise above individual ambition and partisan calculation. The economic pressures endured by ordinary citizens have reshaped public expectations. Many Ghanaians are no longer persuaded by explanations alone; they seek tangible results, accountability, and renewed trust in leadership.

In this context, there is also an opportunity for constructive collaboration. Dr. Bawumia, with his experience and networks, could contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s progress by supporting initiatives aimed at economic stability and social development. Such engagement, focused on the public good, exemplifies the principles of democratic leadership and national service.

The 2028 election is therefore more than a contest for political office; it is a decisive moment for the electorate to weigh facts, assess leadership experience, and choose a path capable of addressing the nation’s pressing economic and social challenges. Understanding the public record of all candidates, while fostering unity and collaboration for the benefit of the nation, is central to making an informed and responsible choice.

Ghana’s future is in the hands of its citizens. Leadership that works for the people is what our nation needs in 2028.

© 2025 Serwaah Bonsu. All Rights Reserved.

This article, “Why 2028 Demands Leadership That Works for the People,” is the intellectual property of Serwaah Bonsu. Unauthorized reproduction, distribution, or use of this content in any form—electronic, print, or digital—is strictly prohibited without explicit written permission from the author.

All views and analyses expressed herein are grounded in verifiable public records and factual data. Any citation or reference to this work must credit Serwaah Bonsu as the author. This notice serves both as a legal protection and a reaffirmation of the author’s commitment to responsible, fact-based public discourse.