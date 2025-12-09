WHX Leaders Push for Stronger Global Partnerships to Transform Africa’s Health Systems

Global health leaders, policymakers, and industry experts have renewed a bold call for deeper partnerships to accelerate the transformation of Africa’s healthcare systems.

Speaking at a high-level WHX Leaders Summit held in Accra-Ghana, speakers stressed that Africa’s development depends heavily on stronger public-private collaboration, data-driven reforms, and a unified continental approach to essential healthcare production, including vaccines.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramamine Mahama who officially opened the summit indicated the importance government places on healthcare, leading to the establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCare, a pioneering initiative to support individuals living with chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and kidney failure.

The Fund, the President noted will provide financial assistance for treatments and medications not currently covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), aiming to close critical healthcare gaps for those most in need.

He also mentioned that the Fund is a crucial step toward building a more inclusive and resilient health system, underscoring the importance of equitable access to essential care regardless of income or location.

He believes that building a resilient Heath sector will require strong partnership between governments and private sectors in the various African countries in order to get much investment in building medical infrastructure, equipment, specialist training, and research.

The President bemoaned the continuous dependence of African countries on foreign companies for healthcare equipment making Africa become the net importer of health care equipment and it takes a pandemic for Africa to discover that it has no Heath security.

This, he noted requires commitment from African governments to build strong partnership with the private sector to build industries that will manufacture these equipment.

The Minister for Health, Hon. Kwabena Mental Akandoh underscored that the ability to produce “essential tools of healthcare” remains one of the most critical pillars of Africa’s new transformation agenda.

He noted that global experiences—from the United States to South Korea and Vietnam—show that strong partnerships and scientific cooperation deliver results.

“Health cooperation is not about working alone. It is about leading a collective effort and building partners aligned to act accordingly,” he said, emphasizing that Africa needs long-term, mutually reinforcing partnerships instead of short-term, interest-based engagements.

Hon. Akandoh added that the foundation of national transformation must be “family-based healthcare,” with community-level solutions that remove barriers at the point of care and strengthen preventive health.

This approach, supported by international partners, nurses, and aid agencies, is designed to ensure balanced, inclusive healthcare delivery for families across the continent.

The speaker further highlighted Africa’s opportunity to harness data and technology to modernise hospitals and strengthen diagnosis and treatment systems. Agencies and national programmes, he stressed, must adapt quickly to evolving, more complex health challenges.

“This will position our hospitals as modern centres of excellence capable of confronting future threats with speed and efficiency,” he said.

He pointed out that Africa, the Middle East, the Pacific Islands, the Gulf and other regions must become fully connected and AI-enabled to match global health standards. Africa, he added, “will take its rightful place as a leader in global development,” provided it builds strong, equitable partnerships where the continent is seen not as a recipient but as a co-agent in shaping global health outcomes.

Delivering a separate address, Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Turkiye and Africa, Informa Markets praised WHX Leaders as a platform capable of shaping policy, influencing investment, and driving scalable health solutions across the continent.

“This is where ideas take influence, and where influence becomes impact,” he said.

He expressed gratitude for the patronage of president John Manana, whose commitment to strengthening Africa’s health systems continues to command respect across the region.

“Our purpose is clear – to connect people, enable progress, and guide meaningful transformation,” Hall noted, reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to building alliances that reflect both global and regional ambitions for Africa’s health future.

The gathering brought together ministers, senior government officials, private-sector health innovators, and international development partners, all united by a shared goal: achieving a modern, resilient, and people-centred health system for Africa.

Organizers say the forum will continue shaping partnerships and strategies needed to unlock the momentum “that Ghana and Africa truly deserve.”